A man who threw feces at Faribault correctional officers and made numerous threats against them and their families was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Jarod Scott Shoemaker, of Faribault, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and given credit for 231 days served. He will need to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in prison and the other one-third on probation, pending no further violations. Shoemaker was in custody at Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud in a separate case at the time of the sentencing.
Shoemaker was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony terroristic threats. As part of the plea agreement, two additional counts of felony terroristic threats were reduced to gross misdemeanor harassment charges.
The threats reportedly took place throughout mid-September when Shoemaker, reportedly wanted in another state, was in jail.
“Your days are numbered,” he reportedly told one officer. He allegedly made graphic threats against another correctional officer’s family, at one point exposing himself and telling the officer to “come and get it.”
On Sept. 15, he reportedly told another officer he was going to kill her, and, one day later, allegedly threw feces at another officer.
The sentence was part of an agreement reached between Shoemaker’s lawyer, Jim Cole, and Assistant Rice County Attorney Thao Trinh. Trinh said Shoemaker’s conduct “had a negative impact” on officers who already face constant stress, conduct she said caused them further fear. In a written pre-sentence victim impact statement, One officer described the threats Shoemaker made toward him and his family and described a homophobic slur he used.
Meanwhile, Cole said his relationship with his client is “in a much different place” than one year ago, adding he believed Shoemaker’s mental health is now also better. To Cole, his client has taken responsibility for the crime.
“He knows that his actions are wrong,” Cole said. “He’s sorry about it.”
Shoemaker said he had a violent upbringing, grew up in juvenile detention centers and foster homes, and had undergone a family tragedy prior to the incidents.
“Nobody’s perfect,” he said.
“I have recommitted my life to God.”
Prior to sentencing in that file, Anderson said the agreement was “appropriate,” adding that Shoemaker now has the chance to show society that he is no longer the same person.
“I wish you nothing but the best,” she said.
In a separate file, Shoemaker entered an Alford plea to gross misdemeanor receiving stolen property and was given credit for 327 days served after admitting that he possessed a car stolen from South Dakota on June 6, 2020. An Alford plea is one in which a defendant does not admit guilt but states prosecutors would have had enough evidence for conviction. In that file, two additional counts were dismissed. Shoemaker will need to pay $7,834 in restitution.
Court documents state Shoemaker has multiple convictions on his record dating back to 2000, including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, stalking, assault, check forgery, receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer on foot, burglary and other violations.