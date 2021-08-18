A Faribault man sold methamphetamine twice in June to an informant working with drug task force agents, according to county prosecutors.
Lennie Allan St. Martin, 41, was charged in Rice County District Court Tuesday with first-degree sale and second-degree sale of meth. According to court records, St. Martin on June 1 sold a 3.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth to a police informant.
The following week he reportedly sold another 14.99 grams of meth to a police source for a total of 18.49 grams.
St. Martin is currently on probation for a September 2016 conviction for receiving stolen property, a felony. According to Minnesota court records, St. Martin has three other felony convictions between 2007 and 2018: two for fifth-degree drug possession and one for third-degree burglary.
His next appearance is set for Aug. 17
In other court reports:
• Chalin Riley Marcum, 20, of Northfield was charged with felony first-degree damage to property and domestic assault, a gross misdemeanor, after the alleged victim reported that Marcum grabbed her hair and her arm while she was driving. He reportedly swung at her face and acted as if he were going to punch her. Marcum, she reported, took her cell phone and smashed it against a door handle, breaking it.
Marcum reportedly told investigators that he was “threatening basically trying to inflict fear,” and that he was upset and things were taken too far.
The domestic assault charge is enhanced to a gross misdemeanor because, according to court records, Marcum was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile