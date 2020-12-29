A Goodhue man who allegedly drove drunk through someone’s yard on Christmas and later threatened two deputies has been charged in Rice County District Court.
Nicholas John Boie Thompson, 33, is charged with felony terroristic threats, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Court documents state Thompson was charged after Rice County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched early Friday morning to Cedar Lake Boulevard to investigate a report of a pickup driving through a yard. The person who reported the incident said they had chased off the vehicle.
A deputy traveling west on Cedar Lake Boulevard and approaching Independence Avenue in Shieldsville Township reportedly saw a vehicle with a description similar to the pickup facing south at the stop sign. The driver, identified as Thompson, was described as being “slumped over in his seat.” An open case of beer was reportedly found on the floor of the backseat of the vehicle.
(The deputy) "also observed that (Thompson) had bloodshot, watery eyes, he was swaying back and forth while standing, he was stumbling while walking and slurring his words when speaking,” court documents state. “(Thompson) declined to perform standard field sobriety tests or submit a breath sample for a preliminary breath test.”
Thompson allegedly continued resisting, yelled and refused to enter the squad vehicle for approximately 3 minutes. After he was placed in the vehicle, Thompson reportedly threatened to harm a deputy at the scene along with another deputy and his family at the jail.
“(Thompson) continued to be aggressive at the jail intoxication room and had to be placed in a restraint chair for his own safety and that of the responding deputies,” court documents state. “During a reading of the Minnesota Breath Test Advisory, (Thompson) yelled constantly and continued being belligerent.”
Thompson, who is listed as a predatory offender by the Department of Corrections, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2019. Though the crime reportedly occurred in Rice County, Thompson was charged in Olmsted County District Court due to a conflict of interest. One of the counts included force or coercion, the other alleging that the victim was incapacitated at the time of the purported crime. Those charges were dismissed Dec. 2, 2019.
Thompson had been released from prison in March 2019 following a 2012 conviction for criminal sexual conduct in Steele County. He's serving 10 years of supervised release. Thompson also has five felony convictions for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one for harassment and the Steele County case for third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion. In that case, the victim was between 13 and 15 years old.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Thompson on the DWI case at $2,500 Monday, contingent on him not using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances, making all future court appearances and following other conditions. Thompson posted bail Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.
In other reports:
Daniel Rick Krotzer, 35, of Puposky, is charged with felony second-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary or theft tools in Rice County in connection with a reported theft at South Oak Apartment Complex, 220 Greenvale Ave., Northfield. Court documents state he was charged after a Northfield police officer responded Monday to a report of a suspicious person, later identified as Krotzer, trying to get into the apartment complex.
Krotzer, who said he was homeless at the time of the incident and looking for a place to stay, allegedly possessed multiple lock-picking tools, a butterfly knife and another small blade.