For Faribault High School freshman Ella Chappuis, being on this year's Science Team was different than anything she’d ever done.
Any student on the Science Team, whether new or returning, could say the same. Due to pandemic-related health and safety guidelines, Science Olympiad contests all shifted to a virtual format.
“Competing this year was definitely challenging, but that will help us next year when competing at physical competitions,” Chappuis said. “It was a lot of fun, and hopefully next year we will have even more fun being that we could possibly be in person.”
FHS sophomore Thomas Drenth agreed that the virtual contests made Science Team a different experience, particularly when some events are usually physical. The virtual format made communication and cooperation with teammates more of a challenge, he said.
“Even so, doing the competition virtually had its benefits,” Drenth said. “Being able to attend invitationals — which we wouldn’t normally be able to — was a really good experience and offered opportunities to become more prepared for state.”
The FHS Science Team usually competes in person at a Science Olympiad invitational in River Falls, Wisconsin, which wasn’t offered this year. Instead, the team of eight competed in two virtual invitationals, one sponsored by the University of Chicago and the other by the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.
Science Olympiad Minnesota allowed all teams to compete at the state tournament online this year. The FHS team that competed includes Chappuis, Drenth, Richard Camarillo, John Cunniff, Delia Denis, Kayla Kenow, Lauren Meier, and Henry Schonebaum. This group was among 36 high school teams to compete at state.
FHS students placed in the top 10 in three of the state events. Juniors Henry Schonebaum and John Cunniff placed seventh in the Machines event, which is based on the physics of simple and complex machines. Schonebaum placed seventh in another contest called Sounds of Music, which involves music theory and the physics of sounds. In the Digital Structures event, Drenth finished in eighth place.
Coach Kristoffer Paulson said Science Olympiad contests are often described as similar to track meets, containing different events throughout the competition. A total of 23 events make up the Science Olympiad and feature contests relating to live science, engineering, earth science and more. A traditional contest includes a significant number of hands-on events in engineering and lab, but this year the lab events were canceled and students participated in some events at home.
Peter Stenross, the other Science Team coach, added that students who worked in pairs needed to text one another or communicate online while competing. They had 50 minutes to complete their tasks in each category.
Before competing in the invitationals and state tournament, students met virtually with their coaches once a week. Some Science Team students aparticipate in winter sports or are involved in other activities, so meeting virtually was convenient for them.
“One of the things Kris and I talked about is everybody’s newfound skill as far as meeting virtually,” Stenross said. “It’s one thing we’re going to try to carry into future years because many of our students are practicing sports from 3 to 6, so they have no access to after-school practices, but they can meet with their partners virtually.”
FHS senior Kayla Kenow said she enjoyed the season, regardless of the virtual format.
“As a senior, having limited sports seasons, it felt good to be a part of a team again,” Kenow said. “Being on Science Team, I was able to connect with new teachers and make new friends, and I thank my coaches for everything.”
Kenow is the Science Team's only graduating senior. For the next academic year, Paulson and Stenross set the goal of recruiting a full team of 15 students.
“Kris and I couldn’t be more proud of the students, especially the new ones who were ready to take something else on in this year that was chaos, to say the least,” Stenross said. “ … I was incredibly proud with their level of engagement throughout the year, and while still maintaining engagement through the classroom. Even though we were a small team this year, we were a dedicated team, and we as coaches couldn’t ask for more.”