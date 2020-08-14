The filing deadline for Morristown City Council and mayor closed Tuesday, but not before six candidates filed to run for just three open council spots.
With incumbents Lisa Karsten and Kathy Wolf declining to seek re-election, the 2020 elections will highlight a time of change for the city. Morristown also recently appointed a new part-time city administrator, Michael Mueller, and a new zoning administrator, Skylar Gregor.
Change has been a theme in Morristown since 2018, when now-Mayor Tony Lindahl narrowly beat out then-Mayor Kurt Wolf. Lindahl ran on a platform of change, arguing that the city needed to be more responsive to constituents. Specifically, he cited the city’s decision to disband its police force as an unwise move driven by a council that he believed was increasingly out of touch with resident concerns. While hundreds voiced their criticism of the plan, it was approved in favor of a contract with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindahl also said that the city had focused too much on keeping taxes low rather than fixing crumbling roads. Since his election, he said that under his leadership the city has done its best to catch up, and is hopeful that state dollars could help it do more.
First elected in 2008, Karsten had been by far the council’s longest serving member, while Wolf has served since 2016. Once they’re replaced by new councilors in January, not a single member of the council will have served on it before 2018.
In total, every elected member of city government will be on the ballot this year, with the sole exception of Councilor Tim Flaten, who was first elected in 2018. However, Lindahl is running without opposition this time.
Karsten decided several months ago that she would not seek reelection. The longtime councilor cited the city’s new Fire Hall and police contract with Rice County as among her proudest accomplishments, but said much more needs to be done.
“I hope some competent and fair-minded people step up,” she said. “I felt a number of those 12 years (I spent on council), I was swimming upstream and that was frustrating.”
Among those stepping up to take her spot on the Council is fellow incumbent Jake Golembeski. Golembeski ran for council in 2018 and placed third, but was appointed to the council after the candidate who beat him, Seth Prescher, resigned from council early in his term.
Under city statute, a special election will be held alongside the regular council elections to fill the last two years of the term. Under Morristown city statute, two councilors are elected every two years to four-year terms, with only the mayor serving a two-year term.
While the elections are simultaneous, filing is separate, meaning that candidates can choose to seek one of the two four-year terms on the ballot, or the one tw0-year term. Golombeski chose the former.
The dairy farmer, who’s lived in the Morristown area most of his life, said that he’s always wanted to serve the people of Morristown. He highlighted the importance of continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure.
Linda Murphy, a surgical tech at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter is also running for council, but as a first-time candidate. She said that with her kids a bit older, she now feels ready and eager to take on a leadership role in the community.
“Everybody has to do their part to try to help the community grow,” she said. We’ve had some great people on the council before, but this will be a great chance to get some (new candidates with) fresh ideas on the council.”
Murphy said that as the city recovers from COVID-19, it needs to focus on keeping residents of all ages safe and making Morristown as livable of a community as possible. She said it’s important for Morristown to be not just a suitable bedroom community, but more than that.
The third candidate in the race is Melanie Hopman, a nurse and lifelong resident of Morristown, who said she decided to run for council just before the filing deadline. Hopman said she decided to run because she wanted to be more involved in the community.
She expressed frustration with members of the current council, saying they’ve struggled to come together to get things done for the community. She particularly cited the city’s infrastructure as a point of concern.
“I want to make sure that our streets and sewer and water are well maintained,” she said.
With two spots needing to be filled, only the last place finisher between Murphy, Golombeski and Hopman will be left off the Council.
Three candidates also filed for the two-year spot Golombeski is leaving behind. Now retired, Ralph Barney decided to throw his own hat in the ring after years of working on political campaigns. Barney said he has always been intrigued by local government, but has never run for office before. If elected, he promised to bring a fresh perspective to the council while supporting street improvements and doing what he can to support local veterans.
“I think it’s time for new blood,” he said. “We’ve got a great mayor in Tony Lindahl, but there is always room for improvement.”
Robin Lee Leavens is also running in the special election. A longtime school teacher in California who served in the Marine Corps, Leavens moved to the city about two years ago after six years in Faribault.
“I want to be a part of shaping the future of Morristown,” she said. “I will do my best to listen to the community and be a vessel for their issues.”
The third candidate in the special election is Jacob Duncan. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.