The term “front-line heroes” conjures images of nurses and law enforcement.
While the role first responders and medical professionals in our communities played over the last 18 months is undeniably important, there’s another group of heroes that cannot go unrecognized: grocery store staff.
Individuals who stocked, bagged and delivered groceries were among the first to be called “essential employees” throughout the country. Grocery stores remained open during the shutdowns as the people employed by the stores continually put their lives at risk by manning the front of the line, ensuring everyone was able to get their food and other necessities.
That is why the community is saying “thank you” in the biggest way they know.
On Wednesday, the Steele County Free Fair hosts the “Celebrate Our Front Line Heroes” concert, opening up the grandstand show free for everyone and providing an opportunity to thanks all of those who served their communities throughout the pandemic. The night will feature Jason Pritchett, an up and coming country music artist who was featured as a finalist on the second season of America’s Got Talent. Opening for Pritchett will be Owatonna native Travis Thamert.
While it’s important to acknowledge the nurses and police officers, fair organizers made it clear that every single person who helped one another through a difficult time is recognized.
“It’s about the clerks at the grocery stores and the people who checked in on each other’s mental health,” said Jim Abbe, who sits on the grandstand committee for the fair following the announcement of the free event. “It is for all the people in Steele County and our guests.”
While the management team at Owatonna’s Hy-Vee, one of the sponsors of the free event, where excited to be a part of something that will show their appreciation for their staff, they also admit to being a bit stupefied at the idea of being called a hero. Also sponsoring the concert are Camping World, Townsquare Media and Godfather’s Pizza.
“We were just doing our jobs,” said Randy Ritts, the district store director. “We just were trying to help our customers one day at a time.”
Charlie Wellinghoff, a sales rep for the store, said he remembers clearly the day everything flipped.
“It was Friday the 13th,” he said with a half-hearted laugh. “Everything was as it always was, and one day it just was never the same.”
Store Operations Manager Randy Pirkl recalled the day he was in the store and saw four, 52-foot shelves without a single thing on it, while Store Manager Justin Lewer remembers moving people to completely new departments to try to fill staffing needs as people began quarantining. Health Market Manager Susie Rogotzke simply remembers being afraid.
“It was scary,” she said pointedly. “We knew we were being exposed.”
The free concert will also be a fundraising opportunity for the United Way of Steele County and Community Pathways of Steele County. Personnel and volunteers from those two organizations will staff the grandstand show and free-will donations will be accepted and split evenly between the two nonprofits.
Along with the free concert, there will be seven drawings for cash prizes during the night. As people enter the grandstand, they will be given a raffle ticket for the drawings — no purchase necessary. Five people will win $100, one will win $200, and the winner of the grand prize will receive $300 plus two tickets to each remaining grandstand show during fair week.