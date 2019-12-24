At a special meeting Monday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board interviewed Dr. David Thompson and voted to offer him an interim superintendent contract.
After receiving four applications for the position, Thompson as a finalist was selected based on his years of experience, one of the qualifications listed by the board in its job posting.
Thompson, who would replace outgoing Superintendent Jeff Pesta, retired in 2017 after serving as the superintendent of the Stewartville Public Schools for 17 years. He had also served in various administrative positions in southeast Minnesota for over 20 years prior.
The Board found Thompson a good fit for the interim position based on his experience as both a superintendent and in his work helping in searching for superintendents in other districts. It felt as if Thompson will easily transition into the new role at K-W well and guide them down the right path as it determines how to move forward with finding a new superintendent.
In order to make the transition in superintendents as smooth as possible, Thompson laid out a transition plan for January through June during the interview. Topics on the list ranged from meeting with Pesta, conducting district office and administrative team meetings and conducting school board member "one-to-one" sessions, to meeting with civic leaders.
The board asked Thompson nine questions in the interview about his leadership experience, interests in an interim position, thoughts on a part-time working experience, input on running an operating levy, oversight experience in community education, food service and transportation, prioritize the use of his time in the district, working with the cabinet of administrative members, as well as any other information beneficial for the board to know and any questions he had for the interview team.
In response to the question about moving to a part-time superintendent, Thompson cautioned that a part-time superintendent may be hard to find because many superintendents searching for positions are looking to move up to a higher position, while keeping benefits — something Thompson believes is important in job searches nowadays. Unless if there is already someone searching for that position in the district, Thompson believes that it might be a difficult situation. He also mentioned that if the board goes that route, he doesn't think the district will get the quality of applicants they are searching for.
Thompson encouraged the board to contact the MSBA for more insight on how a part-time superintendent would work in the district.