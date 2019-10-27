Bus-truck crash

Joshua Kath, of Faribault, who was driving this truck, broke his nose and a finger when a motorcoach bus pulled out in front of him on Hwy. 3 in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Joshua Kath)

A Faribault man was injured Saturday afternoon when a motorcoach bus pulled out in front of a pickup truck headed south on Hwy. 3 in Northfield, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The pickup reportedly struck the bus in its center front at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and Riverview Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Pickup driver Joshua Allen Kath, 23, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Northfield Hospital. In a post on his Facebook page, Kath said he broke his nose and a finger in the crash.

His passenger, Steven John Loop, 66, of Minneapolis, and bus driver Isadore Earl McBride, 67. of St. Paul, were reportedly uninjured. Neither were transported to a medical facility.

The Northfield Police Department, Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, Northfield Ambulance, the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.

