A Faribault man with a history of sexual assault and two active criminal cases in Steele County is facing a new set of charges.
Clinton Albert Christopher Juring, 36, was formally charged in Steele County Court Thursday with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 whom he had a significant relationship with. According to court documents, the sexual abuse involved multiple acts committed over an extended period of time.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched on May 9 to the Owatonna Hospital to take a report of a sexual assault of a minor. Officers spoke with the victim who said Juring had been living on and off at their house since October 2019 and would make the victim touch his genitals. The victim stated if they didn’t do what Juring asked that he would make them stay up all night to clean, run up and down the stairs or exercise.
According to the report, the victim said the assaults began in Faribault in 2019, but mostly occurred at a Steele County residence. The victim said the incidents happened too many times for them to count. According to the report, the victim told officers the last time Juring assaulted them was the day before he was arrested in September.
Juring is currently in custody at MCF-St. Cloud where he is serving his sentencing for a Rice County case. in which Juring raped a known adult female, and held her and her toddler against her will. He reportedly physically assaulted the toddler.
He is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday and is set to relocate to Faribault.
Juring is awaiting trial on two Steele County cases. He was charged in October 2020 with two counts of felony domestic assault after reportedly grabbing the shirt of a woman driving a vehicle he was riding in. The driver told police that caused her to accidentally hit the accelerator and drive her vehicle into the ditch off Interstate 35 near Medford. After getting out of the car, Juring reportedly struck the driver, bloodying her face. He was eventually taken into custody by state troopers and conservation officers in a swampy area nearby. A trial in the case is set for Sept. 13.
Juring was also charged Dec. 31 with failing to register as a predatory offender. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. A July 19 jury trial is scheduled.
The Steele County Court issued a warrant for Juring for the new set of charges.