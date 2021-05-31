Memorial Day 13.jpg

The Rice County Central Veterans Association Honor Guard posted the colors at the Memorial Day ceremony held Monday morning at Central Park. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

John McDonough wasn’t sure at the start of 2021 if Faribault could safely hold a Memorial Day program at Central Park.

But standing before a mask-less crowd at the bandstand mid-morning Monday, the Rice County Central Veterans Association commander said, “Personally, I think it’s better than ever this year.”

Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek and City Council members Jonathan Wood, Royal Ross, Sara Caron, Tom Spooner, Janna Viscomi and Peter van Sluis rode atop a Faribault fire truck during the Memorial Day parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Children scampered near the sidewalks to gather candy tossed at the Memorial Day parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
All along the block, families set up chairs and laid down blankets so they could enjoy the Memorial Day parade Monday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

After the parade's cancellation and airing of the Memorial Day program on the radio in 2020, this year’s celebration followed a more traditional schedule with a ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial, parade and gathering at Central Park.

Motorcycles were among the vehicles that appeared in the Memorial Day parade in Faribault Monday morning. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Memorial Day parade Monday served as a reminder to honor those in uniforms who made great sacrifices in service to their country. Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Members of BSA Troop 306 marched in the Faribault Memorial Day parade Monday morning. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Cub Scouts from Pack 306 members participated in the Faribault Memorial Day parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
The American Heritage Girls marched in the Memorial Day parade Monday morning and handed out American flags to parade-goers. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
On tractor or on horseback, those who appeared in the Faribault Memorial Day parade had a variety of ways to get from the parade's start to its end. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

At Central Park, around 100 guests gathered for the annual Memorial Day ceremony in which the Rice County Central Veterans Association posted the colors, honored veterans spoke, and McDonough read the names of 124 Rice County veterans who died between May 1, 2020 and May 10, 2021.

KDHL Radio's Gordy Kosfeld was master of ceremonies at the 2021 Faribault Memorial Day ceremony. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

In addition to honoring those who died in service to their country, Master of Ceremonies Gordy Kosfeld asked for a moment of silence to remember the 108 Rice County residents who died of COVID-19 in the past year.

The ceremony also served as a time of recognition for living veterans, including the parade grand marshal, honorary grand marshal and honored combat veteran.

Faribault resident Joe Skodje, who turned 100 years old in March, was named grand marshal. Skodje served as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps as a pilot during World War II. He received a draft telegram on Dec. 7, 1941 — Pearl Harbor Day.

Joe Skodje, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who moved to Faribault in 2018 to live near family, was the grand marshal of the 2021 Memorial Day parade in Faribault. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Another veteran honored at the ceremony, Tracy McBroom, spent 20 years in the Air Force. She spent half of her time overseas working as an air traffic controller and has served as the Rice County veterans service officer the past 12 years, helping veterans who served on active duty understand their benefits.

At the program in Central Park, McBroom spoke about the memories and conflicting emotions Memorial Day often brings to the families and loved ones of those who died while serving their countries. She highlighted in particular Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alwyn Cashe, who died Nov. 8, 2005 from burns sustained while rescuing six fellow soldiers in Iraq.

Don Langer, back left, was named the honored combat veteran of the Faribault 2021 Memorial Day parade and program. He's seated next to Tracy McBroom, who was named honorary grand marshal. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Honored Combat Veteran Donald Langer, a 1967 Bethlehem Academy graduate who now lives in Fargo, North Dakota, shared details from his experience of serving in the Army Infantry in the Vietnam War. Flying over to Saigon, he knew not every one of his fellow infantrymen would come home to the U.S. One of those was a friend of his, John, who along with Langer became a machine gunner. Being in different squads, Langer never saw John again after they went in different directions. A couple of years ago, he had the opportunity to connect with John’s family and fill in the gaps to the story of his death, which they never heard in full.

“It was an incredible thing,” Langer said of his visit with his friend’s family. “It’s one of the things I’m really glad I did.”

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

