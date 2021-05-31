John McDonough wasn’t sure at the start of 2021 if Faribault could safely hold a Memorial Day program at Central Park.
But standing before a mask-less crowd at the bandstand mid-morning Monday, the Rice County Central Veterans Association commander said, “Personally, I think it’s better than ever this year.”
After the parade's cancellation and airing of the Memorial Day program on the radio in 2020, this year’s celebration followed a more traditional schedule with a ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial, parade and gathering at Central Park.
At Central Park, around 100 guests gathered for the annual Memorial Day ceremony in which the Rice County Central Veterans Association posted the colors, honored veterans spoke, and McDonough read the names of 124 Rice County veterans who died between May 1, 2020 and May 10, 2021.
In addition to honoring those who died in service to their country, Master of Ceremonies Gordy Kosfeld asked for a moment of silence to remember the 108 Rice County residents who died of COVID-19 in the past year.
The ceremony also served as a time of recognition for living veterans, including the parade grand marshal, honorary grand marshal and honored combat veteran.
Faribault resident Joe Skodje, who turned 100 years old in March, was named grand marshal. Skodje served as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps as a pilot during World War II. He received a draft telegram on Dec. 7, 1941 — Pearl Harbor Day.
Another veteran honored at the ceremony, Tracy McBroom, spent 20 years in the Air Force. She spent half of her time overseas working as an air traffic controller and has served as the Rice County veterans service officer the past 12 years, helping veterans who served on active duty understand their benefits.
At the program in Central Park, McBroom spoke about the memories and conflicting emotions Memorial Day often brings to the families and loved ones of those who died while serving their countries. She highlighted in particular Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alwyn Cashe, who died Nov. 8, 2005 from burns sustained while rescuing six fellow soldiers in Iraq.
Honored Combat Veteran Donald Langer, a 1967 Bethlehem Academy graduate who now lives in Fargo, North Dakota, shared details from his experience of serving in the Army Infantry in the Vietnam War. Flying over to Saigon, he knew not every one of his fellow infantrymen would come home to the U.S. One of those was a friend of his, John, who along with Langer became a machine gunner. Being in different squads, Langer never saw John again after they went in different directions. A couple of years ago, he had the opportunity to connect with John’s family and fill in the gaps to the story of his death, which they never heard in full.
“It was an incredible thing,” Langer said of his visit with his friend’s family. “It’s one of the things I’m really glad I did.”