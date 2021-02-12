Two years after implementing them, the Faribault Police Department’s body worn camera program appears to be working well — but neighboring departments are still working to catch up.
At Tuesday’s Faribault City Council meeting, the board accepted the program's first biannual audit. In accordance with state law, the audit was carried out by an external independent auditor. The analysis examined officer compliance, and checked the policies and approach to data retention and accessibility to ensure they are in full accordance with state law.
The audit revealed no major policy issues and strong officer compliance. Even if officers on occasion may have forgotten to turn their cameras on, particularly in the early days of the program, the report states that there were no significant or systemic issues with data collection.
The audit comes as Rice County’s Sheriff's Department is in the process of implementing its own body camera program. The Board of Commissioners funded the purchase of 50 cameras last year, at the urging of Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Purchasing body cameras for all officers had been on the board’s to-do list for several years, but with funding limited it was repeatedly postponed. Ironically, staffing changes forced by COVID-19 were cited as freeing up the dollars needed to make the program happen.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas is heading up the program's implementation. He said that cameras were distributed to deputies last week, but the department is still working through issues with the technology.
Once the program is fully functional, every Rice County officer will have their own body camera. The department purchased 50 cameras last fall, which, according to Dunn should cover every officer and leave one camera as a spare.
Body cameras have been much more controversial in the county’s college town. Northfield’s City Council again tackled the issue at a Tuesday work session, paving the way for the department to solicit public feedback.
Under the plan laid out by Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott, the topic would only come back to the council with a purchase request after public feedback. The council included funding in this year’s budget.
Chief Elliott said that if councilors decide to move forward with the request, the cameras could be purchased and delivered by the second quarter of this year. He portrayed the proposed program as a common sense approach to public safety with broad support.
“They’re certainly very useful, and the public seems to be supportive of them,” he said. “Officers fully support them too, and we feel the time is right.”
In general, body cameras enjoy unusually broad popularity with the American public, with a 2015 poll from YouGov finding nearly 90% support for requiring police to wear them. Elliott noted that body cameras have the support of groups like the Minnesota League of Minnesota Cities.
Not everyone is convinced. Councilor Suzie Nakasian again reiterated her opposition to the proposed program. Nakasian said she doesn’t see the cameras as truly necessary for Northfield and cited potentially rising expenses associated with the program as a concern.
While not going as far as Nakasian, Councilor Jessica Peterson White said that she “takes her concerns very seriously.” She expressed agreement in particular with Nakasian’s desire to see the process reworked to enable greater input from the council.
Only Councilor Brad Ness provided a full-throated defense of the body camera proposal and the process. As he has in past discussions, Ness warned that not implementing a body camera policy could put the city in an extremely difficult position.
“I think the process laid out … is a good one,” he added. “It may be completely different from what we usually do, but the statute says we do it this way.”
Other councilors were less willing to tip their hand on a final decision, including its two newest members, Jamie Reister and George Zuccolotto. However, they did not join Peterson White and Nakasian in objecting to the process laid out by Elliott, instead allowing it to proceed.