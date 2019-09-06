Karen Davidson regularly uses discarded items to produce creative pieces of artwork. Recently, Davidson was inspired by political division and a 30-year old Ken Burns documentary on a national landmark to create a timely new painting.
A former elementary school teacher and occupational therapist, Davidson recently returned to Minnesota after 17 years in Florida. She has long loved producing art of a wide variety of genres.
In the 1990s, she produced stuffed dummies that were used in an Owatonna sports bar. Even now that she lives in a cramped apartment, Davidson makes sure to keep an abundance of art supplies on hand.
Davidson is always on the lookout for inspiration and discarded items to use for her artwork. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Davidson found herself watching a rerun of Ken Burns’s 1985 documentary on the Statue of Liberty. She couldn’t help but think of the remarkable contrast between the Statue’s message of inclusiveness, so elegantly articulated by Emma Lazarus's timeless poem, "The New Colossus," inscribed on a plaque at the base of the Statue, and the increasingly polarized times we live in.
For the project, Davidson decided to incorporate some pretty oak frames that she had recently found discarded. Inside the oak frames, she placed a piece of plywood that she believes to have once functioned as part of a headboard.
Davidson covered the plywood with paint, permanent marker, glitter and cut up pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. On the makeshift canvas she drew a likeness of the Statue of Liberty. Then, she cut up the jigsaw puzzle pieces into little people shapes and placed them on the drawing.
Above the Statue, Davidson included a quote from Albert Camus’s 1947 novel “The Plague.” Camus’s novel tells the story of a plague sweeping the French Algerian city of Oran. The novel, written from an existentialist perspective, is widely believed to be based on a cholera epidemic that killed much of Oran’s population in the 1840s, but it’s set a century later.
While recently listening to the audio book version of Camus's classic, Davidson was inspired by one particular quote. The quote provides a stark and haunting warning about the costs a lack of civility inflicts on a society.
“An unfriendly nation is a dead nation," it ominously cautions.
Davidson felt that like Ken Burns’s documentary, the quote spoke to her deep concerns about the division of America today.
“I think the country is so divided,” she said. “We need to be nice to one another. When you think about what the Statue of Liberty supposedly meant and then what you do today… it’s quite a discrepancy.”
In the news
The Statue of Liberty and Lazarus' poem were in the news in August when acting Director of Immigration and Citizenship Services Ken Cuccinelli sparked controversy when he suggested in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin that the words on the bottom of the Statue of Liberty might more appropriately read, "Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge."
Cuccinelli’s comments were made in defense of a new rule announced by the Trump Administration that would deny green cards and visas to immigrants if they use, or are deemed likely to need government benefits such as food stamps, housing vouchers and health care programs. The new rule is expected to go into effect Oct. 15.
Pressed by reporters, Cuccinelli later insisted that he had not literally meant to suggest taking words off of the Statue of Liberty. His priority, he insisted, was making sure taxpayers would not bear the burden of supporting new immigrants.
“We want to see people coming to this country who are self-sufficient,” he said.
While Cuccinelli has portrayed the new policy as a continuation of longstanding rules, critics have argued that the change is a way to favor wealthy immigrants and limit immigration. They also argue that it is a violation of Congress’s authority to authorize funds for such programs, and intend to challenge it in court on those grounds.