Two former members of the Steele County Board of Commissioners have filed to regain their seats, setting up rematches of the 2016 elections that saw all three incumbent commissioners turfed from office.
Just hours before the deadline, James “Corky” Ebeling and Mark Schultz filed to run against incumbents Jim Abbe and Rick Gnemi, respectively. Schultz was elected to the board in 2006, 2010 and 2012, while Ebeling was elected in 2008 and 2012.
Ebeling is a lifelong Steele County resident who worked with the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department for nearly 40 years until his retirement. He also served as the longtime president of the Steele County Free Fair Board. He has also been involved with numerous other community organizations, and started Corky’s Early Bird Slow Pitch Softball Tournament, which brings slow pitch softball teams from across the country to Owatonna.
Ebeling said that he decided to throw his hat into the ring to ensure voters have a choice in the election. He described himself as a “common sense, experienced candidate” who is ready to get to work for the voters of Steele County on day 1.
“I think it’s healthy for people to have a choice in the election,” he said. “Had somebody else filed that I felt was well qualified or a good candidate, I might not have jumped in.”
Schultz, who was unavailable for comment, is a longtime postal employee who also served three years on the Owatonna Planning Commission. He ran on fiscal responsibility as his core issue, working to keep taxes low while providing quality government services.
Both were swept out of office in 2016, though Schultz’s loss was notably closer than those suffered by Ebeling and District 5 Commissioner Nina Huntington. Just two years prior, Commissioners Bruce Kubicek and Doug Johnson were also defeated.
As a result, the composition of the county board in January 2017 was entirely different than the one that existed just two years earlier, largely due to voter frustration with the incumbents that had risen in the months prior to the election. Much of that centered around a petition which accused the commissioners of failing to go through the proper channels for per diem reimbursement. Signed by 345 county residents, it called on commissioners to repay the money and resign.
Under state law, county commissioners in all counties, except Hennepin and Ramsey, may collect per diems and reimbursement for certain expenses in addition to an annual salary, so long as those expenses are documented.
Though the Minnesota State Auditor’s office ultimately cleared the commissioners of wrongdoing, many voters were unconvinced. Frustration with the issue dovetailed with concerns about the overall fiscal management of the county.