Two Wabasha County brothers — Lennie Dwayne Brooks, 34 and Randy Lorenzo Brooks, 24 —and Autumn Marie Nichols, 21, of St. Paul were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their roles in a string of violent home invasion robberies, including one in Ellendale.
U.S. District Court Judge David S. Doty sentenced Lennie Brooks to 365 months in prison, Randy Brooks to 240 months in prison, and Nichols to 120 months in prison. On Nov. 5, co-defendant Esperanza Cárdenas, 30, of Conger, was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
According to the defendants’ guilty pleas and court documents, Lennie and Randy Brooks, on three separate occasions chargeable under the Hobbs Act, committed violent home invasion robberies and, in one incident, caused the death of a robbery victim. The Hobbs Act, passed by congress in 1946, prohibits actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”
On Oct. 6, 2018, Lennie and Randy Brooks broke into a private residence located in Eden Prairie while Nichols waited in the getaway car. Randy Brooks held two victims at gunpoint while Lennie Brooks searched the house for money and valuables. During that time, one of the victims went into cardiac arrest, however neither defendant called for medical help nor did they allow the second victim to call for help.
The defendants stole approximately $50,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Shuang Hur Asian markets located in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. The defendants admitted that the victim who went into cardiac arrest died as a direct result of the home invasion.
On Sept. 23, 2018, Lennie and Randy Brooks broke into a private residence located in Ellendale while Cárdenas waited in the getaway car. Randy Brooks held two victims at gunpoint while Lennie Brooks searched the house for money and valuables. The defendants stole approximately $40,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Holland Auction Co. in Ellendale.
On Aug. 16, 2018, the Brookses broke into a private residence located in Waite Park. Randy Brooks held two victims at gunpoint while Lennie Brooks searched the house for money and valuables. The defendants stole approximately $180,000 in jewelry and gemstones, which belonged to Waite Park’s Trisko Jewelry.
“Lennie and Randy Brooks carefully planned and carried out multiple violent home invasion robberies, one resulting in the death of a victim. Although nothing can replace the lost sense of safety and security of one’s home or the loss of a loved one, today’s sentencings offer some measure of justice for the victims,” said United States Attorney Erica MacDonald.
“After more than a year of investigation and court proceedings, the Brooks brothers’ victims have justice,” said special agent in charge William Terry Henderson, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “ATF has worked closely with the victims in this case to provide status updates, resources, and support to help recover from the traumatic experiences resulting from the brothers’ violent crime spree. No one deserves what these people went through, and our hope is that peace can be found in the finality of this sentencing. We are grateful to our many law enforcement partners whose efforts led to the apprehension of those responsible for these crimes and ultimately for the success of this case.”
This case was the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving more than two dozen agencies, including the Steele and Goodhue County Sheriff’s offices and Owatonna Police Department.