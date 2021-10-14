The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf is more than a place to distribute food, it’s a place that brings comfort and support to those in need, and provides an outlet for those who want to give.
Operating out of its 130 Delaware St. SE location since 2011, LAFS this summer signed a lease agreement with Trondhjem Lutheran Church, where the food shelf will operate from. LAFS staff moved into the new space July 30, with the help of Mindak Commercial Construction employees, who shut down for the day.
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Oct. 12. Members of the community were invited to check out the new space, enjoy free cookies and apple cider, and get supper from the food trucks that were onsite special for the celebration.
Prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony, LAFS Executive Director Mark Sibenaller said over the last 10 years, the community has been outstanding with providing everything they were in need of.
“I’m thankful for everyone’s attendance of the open house, because we don’t have a food shelf if we don’t have a community that supports it,” Sibenaller told the crowd gathered outside the new location.
Ten years ago, Sibenaller said the food shelf began as a project among the three church in town: Trondjem Lutheran, Immaculate Conception and Triumphant Life. He was also appreciative that pastors from all three churches were present at the celebratory event.
Sibenaller thanked representatives from the city of Lonsdale for attending, Mayor Tim Rud and Council members Scott Pelava and Cindy Furrer. Relatively new to the executive director role at LAFS, Sibenaller also took a few moments to recognize his predecessor: Tami Heimer.
“She started here when it was nothing. If you take a stroll and see what we have today, there’s many people that are responsible for that, but none more than her,” said Sibenaller. “The amount of hours she put in over those 10 years, 100% volunteer, is amazing.”
Sibenaller also commended Kathy Vosejpka for her role in leading the transition and moving from the old space to the new. Vosejpka added that she also had a lot of help in doing so.
Last, but not least, Sibenaller thanked volunteers who stepped up to continue providing for these in need. Scrambling to make adjustments amid the pandemic, Sibenaller said a large number of their volunteers are over 65+ years old, the most at-risk group for COVID. Despite that, Sibenaller was proud to say they never missed a delivery date, and nobody was turned down because they didn’t have the help.
“We got that done because of your courage and because of your love,” said Sibenaller.
Another thank you was delivered to Trondjem Lutheran Church, as Pastor Sue Leibnitz and the Church Council were generous in opening up the four rooms needed for the food shelf.
“On behalf of the board, we promise to treat clients with respect, dignity and confidentiality,” said Sibenaller. “If any of you know someone who’s having to choose between putting gas in their car or buying groceries, please give them our name. We want to help. Please encourage them to look us up.”
Before Vosejpka cut the ribbon, Lonsdale Chamber Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp congratulated LAFS staff and volunteers.
“We are truly blessed to have a food shelf in our community, one that’s completely volunteer based,” said Gutzke-Kupp.
Mayor Rud added that it’s unique how the food shelf has evolved over the years, reminding attendees that it used to be located in City Hall, and not as easily accessible to the community.
“Look at what we have now, what a great job,” Rud told LAFS staff and volunteers.
A different layout
While the church essentially provides the same amount of space as the former LAFS building, the new location comes with a new layout.
Vosejpka said the Foundation For Essential Needs, a food shelf resource based in Minneapolis, helped LAFS decide how to lay out the rooms for a positive client experience. A capital fund drive was kicked off earlier in the summer to help the food shelf cover updated appliances, upgraded electrical software and painting.
New commercial grade appliances were installed, allowing volunteers and clients to grab items from freezers and refrigerators without having to bend down.
The new space consists of four rooms, one for volunteers and staff to have things like meetings, and one for clients to check in. Since clients shop once every four weeks, Vosejpka says some items like fruits, vegetables and cereals are available for clients to pick up in between shopping periods to get them through that certain time frame. Those items are located in the check in room.
Down the hallway from the volunteer and check in rooms, which are both located right by the entrance, are the stock room and client shopping rooms. Vosejpka said they wanted to stick with the bright colors on the former preschool room walls, to make the space more inviting.
From staple foods like canned fruits, sauces and soup to peanut butter, and macaroni and cheese, Vosejpka says they strive to keep the food shelf stocked with the same products. This way, clients can depend on picking up those products up at the food shelf every four weeks. Personal care items are also available for clients to take, as Vosejpka says those extra costs take away from a person’s food budget.
Most of the LAFS’s food is purchased through Channel One Food Bank at a reduced price, and a majority of LAFS’s financial resources come from the generosity of the Lonsdale community. Only a small percentage of funding comes from federal or state resources, according to the LAFS.
Along with providing food and personal care items to those in need, Vosejpka says LAFS also orchestrates several other programs like Christmas gifts, Thanksgiving meals and school supplies.
LAFS is located at 7525 Garfield Ave., Lonsdale. It is open Thursdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. by appointment. Learn more at lonsdaleareafoodshelf.com or by calling 507-744-5399.