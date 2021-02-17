Faribault’s City Council welcomed back its former mayor Tuesday, peppering state Sen. John Jasinski with questions about his work on a wide variety of issues at the Capitol.
In addition to the big statewide issues, Jasinski is working on several bills of local importance and made sure to touch on them. Councilor Tom Spooner also pressed him on the Mill Towns Trail, a long planned route which would connect Faribault with Cannon Falls and serve as a key link in the regional trail system.
As even numbered years don’t typically see the passage of a large bonding bill, Jasinski said the project is unlikely to receive much funding this year. While Jasinski has suggested that a small bonding bill of around $200 million to $300 million could pass, it would likely focus on the most essential projects.
One project that could gain more momentum this year is a proposed interchange at I-35 and County Road 9. Partnering with fellow Faribault Republican Brian Daniels, he’s again brought forward a bill to provide $500,000 in funding for a comprehensive study of the project. Jasinski has supported the interchange for more than a decade, going back to his time as mayor. Despite his position on the powerful Senate Capital Improvement Committee, previous efforts to secure funding for the project have been unsuccessful.
City officials have said that if constructed, the project would provide a boost to economic development and reduce traffic at the intersection of I-35 and County Road 21, the city’s busiest intersection and an increasing bottleneck. Neighboring townships could benefit as well.
Partnering with Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, Jasinski is also championing a bill to increase penalties for attempted first-degree murder against a police officer, corrections officer, judge or prosecuting attorney. The bill is inspired by Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who nearly lost his life last year after being shot in the head while responding to a call. Jasinski said that the current maximum penalty, a 20-year sentence with 2/3rds of that served behind bars, is too lenient.
Local background
Before his election to the Minnesota Senate as a Republican in 2016, Jasinski served as Faribault’s mayor for a pair of terms. He got his start in government nearly 30 years ago as a member of the city Planning Commission. Jasinski has risen quickly up the totem pole at the legislature, securing the positions of Assistant Senate Majority Leader and Senate Majority Whip in his first term. He has retained the latter title in his second term, and currently serves as chair of the Local Government Policy Committee.
As during 2020, COVID-19 and its many effects will be at the top of the agenda of this legislative session. While they initially lent support to Gov. Tim Walz’s efforts to combat COVID, Jasinski and his fellow Republicans have become increasingly critical of Walz’s approach.
In particular, the Governor’s continued use of executive powers to enforce COVID restrictions has come under Republican scrutiny. Yet while Senate Republicans have repeatedly voted to end Walz’s powers, the DFL-run House has blocked the effort.
Jasinski also expressed frustration over the governor’s use of unilateral authority with regards to “clean cars” emissions standards. Using its rulemaking authority, the Walz Administration is moving forward with plans to require car dealers to stock more zero- and low-emission vehicles.
According to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop, the standards will lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and help electric cars to become more available in Minnesota. However, local car dealers and Republicans like Jasinski have said that if implemented, the rules will force them to carry vehicles on their lot that consumers don’t want. If the vehicles sit on the lots unsold, interest costs begin to add up for dealers.
Divided government
Jasinski vowed that a proposal advanced in the House this week to spend $300 million in state dollars rebuilding parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul that suffered massive damage from last year’s riots following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody would not pass the Senate.
“The biggest thing I hear at the post office, the grocery store, the tavern is don’t you dare give more money to Minneapolis,” he said.
Instead of requesting state aid, Jasinski said it should be incumbent on Minneapolis and St. Paul to pay for both rebuilding costs and law enforcement. He expressed frustration that with violent crime on the rise, local government officials have continued to cut police budgets.
As 2020 is a budget year, the divided legislature will need to come together on its priorities over the next biennium. Minnesota currently has a projected deficit of $882 million over the next two years, though that figure is expected to shrink in the upcoming budget forecast.
In his “COVID recovery budget,” Gov. Tim Walz called for significant investments in education and childcare, as well as a large expansion of the Working Family Tax Credit that would benefit 300,000 Minnesotans.
To pay for it while covering the deficit, Walz is calling on legislators to increase taxes significantly on corporations and the wealthy, creating a new tax bracket for individuals with more than $1 million in income. Republicans made clear that the governor’s proposed tax increases are dead on arrival. Jasinski expressed confidence that legislators could put together a budget that helps Minnesota emerge from the challenges of COVID without raising taxes.
Even though the state's fiscal picture may be improving, Jasinski conceded in December that balancing the budget will ultimately require some "tough budget choices."
Key to the state's long term financial picture is the recovery of its hospitality industry. Councilor Janna Viscomi, a longtime downtown business owner, pressed Jasinski on how the state could help the industry get back on its feet.
Even if restrictions are lifted, Viscomi noted that many customers won't come back anyway because they don't feel safe yet given the continued presence of COVID. In addition to pushing for relaxed restrictions, Jasinski said he would support measures to help businesses, including the exemption of PPP loans from taxes.
"Why are we taxing people on that money? We want to make sure people don't get taxed on it," he said.