Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted, in a Thursday morning notice, announced most county buildings will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rice County Government Services Building will be closed to the public effective 8 a.m. March 19 until further notice. Call 507-332-6100 to reschedule appointments or obtain information and assistance.
The lobby of the Law Enforcement Center will be open to the public for access to the Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be coming.
Rice County Landfill will be closed to the public with the exception of haulers at this time. Additional information will be coming.
Rice County Highway Department will be closed to the general public effective 8 a.m. March 19, until further notice. Call 507-332-6110 for assistance.
Rice County Courthouse is open on a limited basis. Sheriff Troy Dunn, in a Wednesday evening release, announced that only essential staff, officers of the courts and people with scheduled court hearings will be allowed into the courthouse. No other members of the public will be allowed into the courthouse until it's deemed safe to do so by the order of the sheriff.
Anyone with court-related questions can reach staff in both Court Administration and the Rice County Attorney’s Office between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m. at 507-332-6100.
An exterior drop box is located on the north side of the Government Services Building located at 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, for you to deposit payments or documents. Those items will be collected several times per day.
This situation is rapidly changing and Rice County will continue to provide information as it becomes available. There is a dedicated COVID-19 page on the county website www.co.rice.mn.us where you can find information from Rice County Public Health, links to partner agencies and Rice County department specific announcements.
County officials will provide additional, more detailed communication regarding public services in the coming days. Counties provide critical services to residents and while some of our facilities may be closed to the public, employees continue to provide supporting and essential services to county residents.