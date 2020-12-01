Every year, the Lutheran Social Service Spirit Award honors individuals who embody the LSS mission of promoting dignity, safety and hope within a community.
According Andrea Miller, that describes Donna Paquin, direct support specialist for LSS in Faribault. As Paquin’s supervisor, Miller nominated Paquin for the 2020 Spirit Award, and Paquin was recognized among 80 honorees throughout the state.
“Donna is extremely experienced in this field,” Miller said. “She’s worked at this house for close to 20 years, so she knows the people we support here pretty well, and she trained me when I started here 15 years ago.”
LSS Minnesota typically honors Spirit Award winners at a big lunch ceremony, but this year, due to the pandemic, the recognition was held virtually on Sept. 30.
“For the Cabinet and me, this is a day we really look forward to,” LSS Minnesota Chief Executive Officer Patrick Thueson said in a press release. “We love reading the nominations. The stories of positive energy and extra efforts on behalf of people we support is an inspiration. I am so proud of our honorees’ devotion to our vision and mission.”
Miller explained that those who are nominated for the Spirit Award tend to lead from where they are by setting an example, being mentors to other staff members, and advocating for those LSS supports. She nominated Paquin for the award, having observed her put her best foot forward and go the extra mile for her work.
At LSS in Faribault, which serves individuals with disabilities, Miller said Paquin is a creative person who decorates the house’s interior every season and completes craft projects for those who live in the house. She also decorates the house for birthdays and plans fun parties to celebrate the guest of honor.
In March, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Paquin’s crafting skills came in especially handy. At the request of her sister, LSS Area Director Sandy Hagel, Paquin made over 1,000 cloth masks. LSS had experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment, and masks were the best way to protect staff and those they support from COVID-19. Paquin made the masks for employees in the area, then for those receiving care from LSS, and even for the family members of those receiving support.
Miller explained that Paquin has made extra masks that she carries in her purse and hands them out if she sees someone about to enter a store without one.
Pandemic aside, Miller said Paquin has walked with LSS residents throughout their lives and helped them learn skills needed for independent living. Some of the individuals who could independently bathe themselves when they first began receiving support from LSS, but Paquin was instrumental in helping them learn that skill. She’s also taught residents how to cook and encouraged them to explore personal interests such as photography or bird watching. Some of the residents love dogs, so Paquin launched a project to display pictures of their family dogs with handmade frames.
During the election this year, Paquin helped those in the LSS house register to vote and go to their polling places to make their voices heard.
“She knows the right things to do, and she knows how to do them the right way,” Miller said of Paquin. “I can expect things to go smoothly when she’s here, and when I’m having trouble I can go to her.”