The annual Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Show is fast approaching. This year’s festivities on Labor Day weekend will include a new attraction previewed last year, the “Rice County Northern Railroad.”
The miniature train is large enough to sit on, like a riding lawnmower or amusement park ride, but not large enough to get into. It has a gas-powered engine similar to a lawnmower, which drives an oil pump that fuels the motors in the back. The main locomotive, which houses the engine, weighs some 900 pounds, and is attached to several trailer cars that weigh 100-150 pounds each. An engineer sits on a car directly behind the locomotive and puts his feet on the foot pegs to drive it.
Members of Rice County Steam & Gas Engines first heard about a train being up for sale at the biannual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Antique Power Shows in September 2017. The train set’s owner had recently died and his daughter was looking for someone to buy the full train set, including the approximately 1,000 feet of track that would need to be disassembled and moved to the new location.
Believing the train could make a nice addition to the organization’s robust stall of antique equipment, Perry Kruse, who sits on the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines’ board of directors, took a trip to Hackensack, Minnesota to see the six trailer cars and track. Subsequently, he made a presentation to the board urging the purchase of the train and track, and the membership then voted to go ahead with the purchase. At last year’s Steam & Gas Engines Show, the six newly purchased trailer cars were put on display.
Shortly after the show ended, Kruse and three other members of the board traveled to Hackensack, Minnesota, on a warm September day to dig up all 1,000 feet of track and bring it back to Steam and Gas Engines’ showgrounds just outside of Dundas. During the winter, they devised a plan to lay the 1,000 feet of track in two connected loops close the Steam and Gas Engines shed, which often hosts live music and other festivities during Steam and Gas Engines’ show.
After transporting the track, the Steam and Gas Engines crew soon discovered that many of the wooden ties holding the track into the ground were rotten. The crew originally planned just to replace the ties that were rotten, but Kruse found a company in Ohio that makes plastic ties. Although the plastic ties were more expensive, they pay for themselves over the long term because they last so much longer than wooden ties.
This summer, the Steam and Gas Engines crew began the complicated work of laying the track. They carefully measured and marked off the rail path, dug up the sod, carefully laid a gravel bed in its place, and graded the bed. Once that work was done, each section of the rail was carefully laid into the ground. Additional gravel was placed on top of and around the rail and tamped to hold each rail in place.
The Steam and Gas Engines crew completed the first of two track loops on Sept. 5. To celebrate, they hauled the locomotive and other cars out of the shed, put them on the track and pushed them around. They installed a removable bridge across the track so that they can safely transport a lawnmower across the track to mow the grass inside the loop. A small corner of the track was left isolated boxed in by the rail design, so rather than build another bridge, the Steam and Gas Engines crew simply filled the area with rocks.
Kruse says the Steam and Gas Engines crew is hoping to complete the entire track in time for Labor Day Weekend show. Even if they aren’t able to achieve that ambitious goal, they plan on running trains on the already completed loop during the show.
A railroad is something members of Rice County Steam and Gas Engines have long dreamed of adding to their stockpile of antique machinery. Thanks to the organization’s 501 (c) (3) status, the seller was able to claim a significant amount of the cost as a tax write-off, making the purchase price significantly more affordable for Steam and Gas Engines.
“We’d been talking about a railroad for a long time, so we decided to at least take a look at it,” said Kruse.