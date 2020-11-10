After declining to do so on numerous prior occasions, the city of Morristown is again considering allowing residents to own chickens within the city limits.
The ordinance, which went through a public hearing last week and will be voted on at next week’s meeting, provides the most comprehensive regulatory framework of any chicken legalization ordinance to come before the city, according to its supporters.
It’s also the first proposed ordinance to secure the backing of the city’s Zoning Board. Councilor Tim Flaten, who supports the proposed ordinance, gave credit to Zoning Board member Tyler Velske for doing the research needed to produce the ordinance.
“There’s a group of 12-15 people who have wanted us to do it, but this is the first time the Zoning Board has been in favor of it,” he said. “Tyler put a lot of time and effort and research into it.”
Velske said he wrote the ordinance with an eye on keeping enforcement both “pretty strict” and simple. The ordinance’s basic framework, which Velske reviewed with the city attorney, is based on those enacted by neighboring cities.
Under the proposed system, residents who want to own chickens would be required to apply for a permit from City Hall and receive the consent of at least 75% of their neighbors. No more than five chickens could live at any one residence. The ordinance would also put strict restrictions on where and how chickens can be kept. Coops would be required to be somewhere between four square feet per chicken to 10 square feet in chicken per square foot, and set back at least 10 feet from any neighboring adjacent dwelling.
Under the ordinance, chicken owners would be required to keep their flocks confined at all times. Only female chickens and hens would be allowed within city limits; keeping roosters is strictly prohibited.
The ordinance would be enforced by the city through the designated Animal Control Officer, a member of the council appointed by the mayor to deal with such issues. Currently, the councilor assigned to that task is Flaten.
Flaten argued that the ordinance makes sense for a city like Morristown with a strong rural identity. Noting that some neighboring towns have passed similar ordinances, he said it could makes sense given the unique situation posed by the pandemic.
“A lot of people are interested in producing their own food right now,” he said.
Not everyone is convinced. Mayor Tony Lindahl suggested that he was likely to vote no. Lindahl said that he worries about the issue of enforcement and believes that investing the time and effort to enforce the ordinance wouldn’t necessarily be worth it.
“I think we’ve got bigger issues to think about than chickens,” he said. “It’s just one or two individuals in town that are very outspoken about this.”
Longtime Councilor Lisa Karsten, who is leaving the council after declining to run for re-election, said she is undecided on how she would vote. In the past, she’s opposed similar proposals.
Karsten said that while the proposed ordinance is better written with its predecessors, she still has significant issues with it. In addition to the question of enforcement, Karsten is concerned about the issue of waste dumping.
“I’m very concerned that the waste from the chickens could end up at our public brush site,” she said. “It’s very tough for the city to maintain that brush site. People abuse it on a daily basis.”