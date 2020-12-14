Faribault’s City Council is set to approve a Capital Improvement Plan that lays out a schedule for nearly $20 million in road and bridge improvements over the next five years, along with major improvements to the city’s park system.
Street reconstruction projects are by far the largest expense in the CIP, with more than $10 million allocated over the next half decade. The most expensive year will be 2023, as that’s when a roundabout on Hwy. 3 and 30th Street NW.
Much like the Hwy. 60 reconstruction project and the 2023 roundabout, the replacement of the structurally deficient 2nd Avenue Bridge over Division Street will dominate the city’s 2020 road budget, significantly limiting its ability to finance other projects. In total, the project will cost more than $3 million, with more than half of it funded through federal transportation dollars. Most of the rest will come from the city’s state aid account.
Aside from that, the city will reconstruct a one block stretch of 20th Street NW next year, along with a one block stretch of Faribault Road on the far south end of town and a two-block stretch of Division Street in conjunction with the bridge replacement. In total, those three road construction projects will total just over $1 million. By contrast, the roundabout is expected to clock in at around $2 million, though the city has secured roughly $1.3 million in state and federal dollars to pay for it.
The city is proceeding with the roundabout after it was recommended as the best option for the intersection in a traffic study completed last year. Hwy. 3 plays an outsize role in connecting industrial park workers with residential areas in Faribault as well as Northfield, and while crashes there are currently below the state average, traffic is expected to grow as Faribault’s industrial park expands.
Other growth possibilities exist to its east as well. Initially, the roundabout will be hooked into First Avenue NW, which parallels Hwy. 3 on the east. That will require a short extension as the road currently dead ends near the intersection.
The east side of the roundabout is eventually expected to hook into the city’s long-planned East View Drive, a ring road that would connect all the way to Hwy. 60. The former Faribault Foods spray fields sit directly to the west, and have been discussed as a potential site for housing.
In 2025, the last year on the current CIP, just one project is on the docket. It's a portion of a fairly lengthy portion of Westwood Drive, located a few blocks west of Jefferson School, and comes with a price tag of close to $2 million.
Another “big ticket” item slated for 2025 is the full replacement of the park shelter at North Alexander Park. The replacement is needed because the existing shelter is showing its age, with rotting support beams and weathered wood siding. A new shelter is expected to be added the year prior as well, at the south end of Bell Field. According to Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Peanasky’s report, soccer families have been asking for a shelter for several years.
2021 will see major funding for park improvements as well, most notably at the former Public Works site. Nestled along a bend in the Straight River, it will soon be home to a yet-unnamed park, and $250,000 is allocated to install a playground, picnic shelter and other amenities.
$100,000 is also allocated for Prairie Park on the south end of town, in the city’s possession for 15 years but minimally developed. Those dollars will go toward the installation of playground equipment, after an onsite trail was installed this year.
The city has big plans for the park, with the expectation that it will eventually be home to ballfields which currently sit at flood-prone Teepee Tonka Park. That project would cost about $500,000. Peanasky reports that he will continue to apply for grants to make it happen.
The city will also pour some $250,000 into pool and locker room HVAC replacements in 2021 alone, as part of the multi-year roof and HVAC project. Total project cost is around $1.2 million, half of that coming in 2023 with the Community Center’s roof replacement.