Faribault Citizen of the Year Becky Ford will never forget a phone call she received in March 2020, not long after COVID-19 prompted shutdowns across the nation.
Ford’s co-worker had called to ask a question about the Faribault Food Shelf closure, then assumed to be temporary. Her question was simple: “Where can young adults get food in Faribault?” But the answer was complex.
“I knew nothing about food access,” Ford said. “It was not my lane, but I knew people who would know, so I started calling.”
As the executive director of Faribault Youth Investment (FYI), a mother and a pastor’s wife, Ford has developed the ability to collaborate and establish connections. Whether she’s creating a common promotions platform for local youth organizations or introducing people at church with common interests, Ford believes forming connections is “what makes life worth living.”
“I’ve always been that way,” Ford said. “I just know we can do so much more together rather than apart and siloed … Wherever I am, there’s always an opportunity for collaboration.”
Addressing a need
Knowing how to collaborate and having extra time with FYI programming on hold made Ford a key player in addressing a food access crisis in Faribault created by the pandemic. With school-age children out of school and a steep increase in laid off workers, food insecurity grew as COVID-19 spread.
To find an answer to her co-worker’s question on food access, Ford first contacted Kathy Theilbar of the Salvation Army, which later closed permanently. Ford connected her co-worker with Theilbar, but it occurred to her that food insecurity during the pandemic would only worsen.
A month passed after the initial food access conversation, but Ford said it didn’t go away. She considered how transportation barriers prevented low-income residents from accessing food. For non-English speaking clients, language was another barrier. Thankfully, individuals and organizations like the Community Action Center of Northfield, Northfield YMCA and Growing Up Healthy banded together to meet a common goal of making food more accessible.
The first mobile distribution, April 23, was an unforgettable day for Ford. As one of the volunteers who agreed to transfer the boxes of food from the landing dock outside Faribault High School to the Life Skills room, she realized she needed help when the 500 boxes arrived. She texted friends to ask for assistance, and many of those volunteers stayed on with the project in the months ahead.
To Ford’s shock, all 500 boxes were gone after just one distribution. She had thought the supply would last at least two distributions, but clearly the need was bigger than she expected.
As summer approached, volunteers from the YMCA and Growing Up Healthy returned to their paid work. That left Ford to set up distributions and coordinate volunteers for the project, which came to be called the Faribault Food Access Initiative. Ford, along with Growing Up Healthy Coordinator Rosmar Riedel, developed an assembly line system for the food distributions.
“To be honest, we didn’t really know what we were doing,” Ford said with a laugh. “But we figured it out as we went.”
Finding an appropriate storage space for the food eventually became another challenge. With the expectation of schools reopening in one way or another in the fall, Faribault High school could no longer house the supply. Instead, the Faribault Diversity Coalition staff offered an unused space in the back of its Central Avenue building.
Especially after the permanent closure of the Faribault Food Shelf in June, the need for a permanent storage space became clear. Through client surveys, the group determined a need for both continued mobile distributions and a choice model food shelf.
Ford was on the hunt for a new location when Natalie Ginter of Allina Health found a vacant space on Cannon Circle. The first mobile distribution at the new site was Nov. 30, 2020. Ford may not head the CAC Faribault, but she still has a key.
“I was thankful to be able to do that work,” Ford said. “I met so many people. During a time in our world’s history when everything was shut down, I felt like I was doing something to have an immediate impact.”
Planning ahead
Apart from making food more accessible in Faribault, Ford has spent the past year planning future projects with her many connections.
Outside her involvement with FYI, Ford likes making things happen through her church. Her husband, Pastor Dan Ford of Faribault Evangelical Free Church, has served in the community since 1999. And since Ford grew up in Faribault, they two have a plethora of connections in the faith community.
One of the most powerful experiences Ford volunteered for this past year was the Faribault Prays 24-hour event that involves churches, and individuals, throughout Faribault. Seeing different cultures and Christian denominations all coming together to worship at Central Park was something Ford considered a highlight during a year with fewer opportunities to come together.
Applying her collaborative skills yet again, Ford has made connections with various churches in the area to develop a Celebrate Recovery program. While Ford isn’t in charge of the multi-church effort, she was named the “assimilation coordinator” who will lay the groundwork and get the word out. A house on the property next to River Church will host the program, which isn’t only for those with alcohol or drug addictions but any “hangups, hurts or habits.”
“It will allow people to participate — even if they’re not real religious — in a warm, inviting and safe space, and find people who will love them and walk alongside them,” Ford said.
As youth programming resumes, Ford plans to continue ideas she put on hold and embrace new ones.
The YouthConnect! Network is one project Ford finds exciting. The network includes representatives from youth organizations throughout the community, all figuring out ways to increase youth participation in out-of-school activities.
“I’m really excited about creating a community-wide system,” Ford said. “We already do that with Community School, but I’m excited to bring it to the city and other organizations.”
FYI also serves as a backbone to a new education model called Cradle to Career, which revolves around the question, “How do we close achievement gaps for Faribault youth?” and implements seven benchmarks. That includes making sure all preschoolers are kindergarten-ready, proficient in reading and math by the recommended ages, and able to graduate with a plan for the future. The benchmarks even go beyond high school graduation.
A humble spirit
Being the Citizen of the Year was not something Ford expected or aspired to. She doesn’t see herself as a self-promoter but someone who simply wants to get the work done.
“I really see this work as ministry,” Ford said of her work with FYI. “It’s an extension of my core beliefs to try to seek prosperity for the city, and for that reason I don’t feel it’s about me but what God wants for Faribault and for me. That’s what drives me.”
But even if Ford doesn’t like being in the spotlight, her often behind-the-scenes work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Dee Bjork, former director of the Faribault Foundation, didn’t know Ford well when she recommended her as Citizen of the Year. But Ford made an impression by being the glue of the group that addressed food scarcity in Faribault.
“She really stepped up to bat,” Bjork said of Ford. “I think she was the catalyst who got it to the level of sophistication [the mobile food distributions] had.”
Bjork recognizes Ford as a humble person who created a snowball effect with the food access initiative, first to help area youth and ultimately impacting the greater community. As Bjork sees it, Ford also allowed a partnership to form between Faribault and Northfield, making the effort county-wide.
Chad Wolff, Faribault School Board chair, voted for Ford as Citizen of the Year, an honor selected annually by former Citizens of the Year. As her former FHS classmate, he’s long known her as someone who likes make a positive difference in the community.
“She just does a great job; she goes above and beyond,” Wolff said. “Her involvement in FYI is a huge thing for our kids … She’s a great one to have on our team.”