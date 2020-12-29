Despite fears that cash-strapped, pandemic-conscious holiday shoppers would turn to online retailers, small local businesses are reporting robust sales over the holiday season.
While December is always a crucial time of year for small businesses, it was seen as even more pivotal this year, given that the effects of the pandemic and associated restrictions have often fallen squarely on their shoulders.
At first, the pandemic sent Todd Lundgren of Owatonna’s Country Goods into a panic. After being forced to close the doors, the longtime business owner not only dipped deep into savings, but even took a job at a grocery store just to make ends meet. When the Country Goods did manage to reopen, Lundgren experienced an increase in sales that has continued through the holiday season. He believes much of that boost has occurred at the expense of industries that have seen business even more sharply curtailed.
“People say ‘well, we can’t spend money going on a cruise or at restaurants, so we’re going to go to Country Goods and buy a couple of really good candles,” he said. “‘We can’t visit grandma face to face, so let’s give her a gift package.’”
At Fleur de Lis Gallery in Faribault, owner Jess Prill said she's seen a small decrease in sales but that customers haven't really stopped shopping at Fleur de Lis. Instead, they've tended to eschew the store's pricier items for less expensive ones.
"We've been down a tiny bit, but we’re doing OK and we’re here to stay," she said. "And we're looking forward to spring!"
To be fair, online sales saw a big increase, surging by 49% compared to 2019 according to a report from Mastercard. Over the two weeks of Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, shipment tracking firm ShipMatrix reported more than 100 million parcels delivered per day.
That local small businesses managed to post decent sales perhaps underscores Lundgren’s point. Nicole Winter of Owatonna’s Urban Loft said that many shoppers she talked to were particularly eager to support small businesses like hers.
“I noticed that people were conscious of their shopping, and wanted to shop local,” she said. “I’ve felt that in the past, but even more so this year.”
Keeping local businesses alive has a major impact on the community, particularly in areas like Rice and Steele County with a limited number of chains. According to American Express, two-thirds of every dollar spent at a local small business is then spent locally. Those dollars are then recycled as many as seven times by local business owners and workers. Many of those small businesses also invest in their community through charitable contributions, something Lundgren said is not lost on customers.
“The online stores don’t make the charitable contributions that we and local mom and pop shops do,” Lundgren said. “I hear from a lot of customers who say, ‘every time i go to a silent auction, I always see Country Goods trying to give away something.’”
In order to attract and retain customers, local businesses made unprecedented forays online. For Urban Loft, that meant maintaining a robust presence on Facebook even as most actual sales took place in-store.
Other businesses had different approaches to making the shopping experience more accessible and comfortable for the COVID-conscious. From Paffrath Jewelers in Owatonna to Ace Hardware in Faribault, businesses of all shapes and sizes embraced curbside pickup.
Even those businesses which saw sales slump a little say they managed to reach some new customers. Jerry Besser of Tone Music in Owatonna said that even though sales were “a little off,” increase in purchasing new instruments was up among the COVID-cornered.
“With people spending more time at home, we saw a lot of interest in instruments like guitars and uk(ulel)es,” he said.