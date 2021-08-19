Customers of the Depot Bar & Grill no longer have to travel to 311 Heritage Place in Faribault to satisfy their cravings.
After receiving multiple requests from attendees while catering an event at the Lutheran Church to start up a food truck, Chef Jeff LaBeau, owner of the Depot Bar & Grill, decided to make the dream a reality.
The Depot Food Caboose travels to the Steele County Free Fair this week to bring some fan-favorite foods, plus other unique dishes, to customers.
"We had so many people come up to us and say, 'Come on, do a food truck,'" said LaBeau. "So I finally did it."
Sticking with the train theme due to the unique location of his restaurant, the food caboose made its first stop at the Carver County Fair last week. Restaurant staff are now gearing up to participate as a vendor in the Steele County Fair, which runs through Sunday in Owatonna. The Steele County Free Fair awarded the food caboose's lobster tacos as the most unique product in the food division.
The food truck features an array of foods on the menu like Minnesota wild rice soup on a stick, lobster tacos, fish tacos and walleye fingers.
LaBeau says he has always offered catering services out of his truck, but this is his first time having a food truck for customers to come up to and place orders.
"It's something new for us, so let's try it and see what happens," added LaBeau.
In previous years, LaBeau has received honors in pork culinary competitions, where he made cast-iron apple smoked pork rib chop, smoked pork butt corn cake, apple-maple-bacon jam with grits flavored with hocks & bellies.
He was classically trained as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and has brought that classic training, creativity and consciousness of ‘Giving Back’ home to southern Minnesota. In 2016, LaBeau bought his brother's share of the Depot after 24 years as co-owners of the establishment. The Faribault Original Hometown Bar and Grill, has been part of the community since 1992, according to the Depot's website.
"It's still the existing restaurant, same owner, with food so good it can stop a train," said LaBeau.
Though he wishes he would've had the caboose ready for the Rice County Fair, he is excited for the opportunity to participate in other upcoming area events.
"It's going to have Chef Jeff's essence," added LaBeau.