With the Aug. 11 primary coming up fast, four candidates are vying for just two spots on the November ballot in Rice County’s Commissioner District 1.
As of Tuesday, 4,343 mail in ballots had been sent out to voters across Rice County, and 1,731 had already been returned, according to Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson.
That’s a dramatic increase from the 2018 primary, when just 1,252 mail in votes were cast. Then, both Republicans and Democrats had contested primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and other races. Now, a handful of local primaries are the only competitive races on the ballot.
Under state law, primaries must be held when more than two candidates file for a seat on the county board. It’s the first time that a primary has been held for any Rice County Board seat since 2012.
District 1, which includes Dundas, one precinct in two of Northfield’s four wards and Nerstrand, but is mostly rural, runs along the eastern part of the county. Currently, it’s represented by Jake Gillen, a retired dairy farmer who is the board’s most senior member, having first been elected in 2004.
It’s the first time that Gillen has faced multiple challengers since his initial election. Since then, he’s been re-elected three times, but always by relatively competitive margins, never surpassing 60% of the vote. Previously, Gillen had signaled his intention to step down at this election to enjoy retirement with his wife. Her death in 2018 changed that equation, helping to push him back into the ring for another term.
Unlike with his previous four elections, Gillen will serve for just two years if he wins this fall. That’s because county board districts will be redrawn in 2021 based on the results of the Census, and all five commissioners will face re-election under the new boundaries in 2022.
Joe Adamek
Joe Adamek is more of a political newcomer, though he’s run for office before. A lifelong county resident, Adamek is looking at retiring from Crown Cork & Seal in 2021 and decided that he wanted to step up his involvement in the community.
With COVID, Adamek said he’s relied mainly on word of mouth to spread his campaign message. In addition, he’s asked a few friends to put up his yard signs. While he says he doesn’t have any “burning issues” that drove him to run, he pledged to “keep a lid” on taxes.
Instead of raising taxes, Adamek said he would use his experience as a union negotiator to help ensure that the county is getting a good deal. He also pledged to help the county increase its tax base by both luring new companies into the region and investing in workforce development.
To make the most out of its workforce, Adamek also said that it’s important to invest in the region’s growing population of immigrants and people of color. He pledged to work on helping members of those communities feel “truly at home.”
Another key is affordable housing. Adamek lamented that because of the shortage of affordable housing, many county residents are forced to devote an unsustainable amount of their income to housing.
Adamek also highlighted the issue of improving the county’s transportation system, citing Faribault’s viaduct as a “bottleneck” that could be improved by the construction of additional roads across the Straight River.
Jake Gillen
Gillen’s fifth campaign is different in another, obvious way from his first four. With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the community, the veteran commissioner hasn’t been able to be nearly as active on the campaign trail as he’s used to.
Gillen has billed himself as a “common sense” candidate who would offer experienced leadership at a time when the county is likely to face severe budgetary challenges due to COVID-19. Broadly speaking, he said that he feels the county is on a good path.
“I’m not looking for really big changes in any direction,” he said.
If he’s re-elected, Gillen said that improving the county’s infrastructure would be a priority. Having sat on the Transportation Committee for six years, Gillen said that more projects like County Road 76 are needed to boost the region’s infrastructure. Finding the funding for more road projects is likely to be a challenge. Even before COVID hit, commissioners cut their road budget last year to keep the levy down, forcing the postponement of several projects.
COVID has made that picture even more troublesome. Rising social services costs and falling revenues, especially from the state, are likely to force the county to make more budget cuts in the upcoming fiscal year and/or increase property tax levies further.
Gillen also said he’d prioritize affordable housing. While the county has invested significant time in effort in boosting economic development, Gillen said it’s hard for businesses to attract a great workforce to succeed when workers are expected to drive 30 to 40 miles to get to work.
The commissioner said that one issue driving the lack of affordable housing is excessive red tape. In addition, funding for multifamily housing projects from the state has often been limited and the application process can be lengthy, causing further delays.
“It’s a whole year before you can even start to build,” Gillen said. “That’s unbelievable.”
Bill McDonald
Lifelong county resident Bill McDonald is also seeking a spot on the board. Though he grew up on a farm, he’s been in finance for more than 20 years, and has been an independent financial advisor with his own office in downtown Faribault since 2009.
McDonald said he’s always been interested in county politics and has done his best to give back to the community. Now that his work schedule is starting to slow down a bit, McDonald said he finally has time to take on a commitment like county commissioner.
While his campaigning so far has been limited by COVID, McDonald has managed to get numerous yard signs up throughout the district. He said that as the pandemic hopefully recedes, he looks forward to doing more door to door contacting of voters.
“All and all, I think the reception has been very positive,” he said. I look forward to getting out and seeing more people.”
McDonald said if he’s elected to the board, he’ll use the abbreviated term to focus on helping small businesses most affected by COVID-19. He said that by building on programs it has already invested in, the county could play a key role in saving important local businesses.
McDonald also highlighted the issue of improving road maintenance. As a resident of rural Cannon City Township, he said that many of his neighbors expect the county to do everything it can to keep the roads well maintained.
By making investments in affordable housing now, McDonald said that the county could not only attract new businesses, but boost its tax base in the future, helping to provide funds for investment in transportation and other programs.
“We have a great industrial base in the Faribault area,” he said. “If we can get people living in Faribault, then we’ll be able to increase our tax base as well.”
Jim Purfeerst
One of Gillen’s challengers is already a familiar face in county government. Since 2014, Richland Township farmer Jim Purfeerst has served on the Rice County Soil and Water Board. First elected in 2014, he was re-elected in 2018 without opposition.
Purfeerst said that he’s tried to stay active even with COVID, but his campaign has consisted more of phone calls than door-to-door contacts, so as to keep everyone safe. He’s also worked to get yard signs up across the district. Purfeerst said that if he’s elected on the board, he’ll focus on the challenge of balancing the budget. He said his background in ag, county government experience and understanding of finance give him the tools needed to help the county get the most “bang for the buck.”
“We need quality services for affordable prices,” he said. “It’s tough when you’re dealing with (COVID).”
Another issue he cited is cleaning up the county’s ditches. He praised the efforts of the Cannon Valley Noxious Weeds Partnership, a collaborative effort of four Northfield-area townships to get invasive wild parsnip under control.
According to County Engineer Dennis Luebbe, the Rice County Highway Department is making an effort of its own to combat wild parsnip. Purfeerst said it should be expanded, to prevent the weed from getting completely out of control, as it has in other localities.
“We need to get the ditches cleaned up,” he said. “Parsnip is getting to be a major issue everywhere.”
When it comes to economic development, Purfeerst said he’d like to see the county build on its strong agricultural economy and existing businesses, and work to lure more agribusiness and industrial firms.
To ensure that Rice County remains a great place for companies to do business, he said it’s vitally important that the county deal with its housing shortage. Purfeerst said that the county needs to invest in promoting increased housing development at all levels of the market.