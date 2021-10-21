Owning a restaurant is not for the faint of heart; even before a global pandemic, the industry has been known to chew up and spit out its fair share.
Redemption Kitchen & Cocktails has had the guidance of owner Craig Korvela, an industry veteran, to successfully navigate its arrival onto the Faribault scene.
Redemption officially opened its doors Feb. 25, but the conception of this new venture began pre-pandemic, in January 2019. The extended process allowed Korvela time to develop a thorough business plan and stay within budget, proving pertinent when COVID emerged with its unique challenges.
“We did a lot of the remodel ourselves for the restaurant level. But we also knew, in order for this whole building to be successful, we turned our top two floors into apartments. So, we have three apartments on each floor that generate cash flow for us … in difficult times … you need more revenue streams,” Korvela said.
He even revealed choosing to postpone the opening date from late 2020 into the new year, citing a lack of job applicants and contractor availability. The delay proved to be a silver lining.
Korvela explained, “I was able to feel out COVID a little bit more. I helped oversee another restaurant and consulted for them. I could experience, and I could see the numbers … the direction I needed to go when it comes to the menu. We opened carryout only for the first weekend, and my cooks got acclimated to it. That was an easy break-in, so then I could work with my front-of-the-house afterward, and things went really smoothly. I’ll probably open every restaurant that way now, going forward, because the technique really worked out well.”
Another silver lining was the chance to focus and streamline the menus.
“You don’t need to have 40 items on your menu,” Korvela said. “You can execute a great menu with 20 to 25 that hit all spots for your consumer. It gives you the freedom to change frequently too … we’re changing the menus probably every couple of months.”
With attention to these different methods and revenue streams, Redemption has continued to thrive during the pandemic. Even when a small, fluke combustion grill fire occurred in August, it would not keep Redemption down. They were able to continue to pay their employees during the downtime, while they quickly restored and reopened their doors Sept. 8.
One concern that does remain constant for Redemption is staffing. Korvela said, “Things are changing dramatically. It’s not just our industry. Every industry is having difficulty with staffing. I think it’s going to resolve a little bit over time. But our industry hasn’t been attracting staff very well for the last 10 years.”
Subsequently, Korvela asks the community for patience.
“Just to be like any other position right now, I think a little patience goes a long way. We’re all dealing with the staffing problems. I’m getting a lot of front-of-the-house people applying now; I just don’t get anyone wanting to cook in my kitchen. We’re having to adjust on menus as far as preparations so we can keep up with demand … I’m trying to do it with five cooks when I should be using seven. That’s the struggle, if we have someone waiting for their meal for 25 to 30 minutes. So, that’s kind of the hardship we’re going through,” Korvela said.
He ended with a positive note.
“But that’s where we learn and adapt. Thank you for supporting our business. I need to figure out a way that we can do this more efficiently and effectively. We’ll be there.”