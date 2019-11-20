Faribault’s City Council engaged in a spirited discussion over the issue of affordable housing at a lengthy work session Monday night.
After a decade of growth Faribault’s housing vacancy rate currently sits at less than 1%. That’s led to many families getting priced out of the city, according to Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
Over that time, Faribault has enjoyed unusual success in securing investment from foreign companies. They include Japanese-owned Daikin Applied, French-owned Saint Gobain/SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña and German-based Aldi.
Although the city continues to grow, it’s also facing significant workforce challenges. While neither are unique to Faribault, the combination has worsened workforce shortages. Kuennen says that every time she talks with local business leaders, the housing shortage is always near the top of their list of concerns. Even though the issue isn’t traditionally within the EDA’s purview, she’s pledged to work hard on it in the coming years.
In an attempt to deal with this issue, the city has worked hard to search out and accommodate developers. Of particular interest have been the kind of multi-family housing projects that could make a major dent in the housing shortage.
Plans to build a five-story, 96-unit apartment complex at the Old Public Works site at 601 First Ave. NE have moved ahead quickly in recent months. An apartment complex at the former Lockerby Sheet Metal site at 217 Mill St. has also been proposed.
At the council meeting, Kuennen, City Administrator Tim Murray and City Planner Dave Wanberg asked council members to consider another option to relieve some of the affordable housing crunch: additional mobile home parks.
“This isn’t the only solution, but (mobile home parks) are affordable and can come to market quickly,” Kuennen said. “Those factors make it attractive as a means to address the housing shortage.”
Currently, six mobile home parks and subdivisions are spread out throughout the city, providing around 650 sites for area residents. Four are parks (Cannon River, Evergreen Estates, Knollwood Court and Sunrise), which lease spaces for people to park their mobile homes.
The other two (Copaco and Sunset) are manufactured home subdivisions, meaning that people purchase not only the home but also the lot. That gives the homeowner more flexibility and also responsibility, as they must take care of their individual lot.
In general, council members expressed interest in seeing staff explore the issue further. Councilor Peter Van Sluis agreed with Kuennen, saying that new parks could be part of an urgently needed solution to the housing crisis.
“It may not be a luxury home but it’s a safe home,” he said. “I would like to see a balance between rental and purchasing options, so we give people a choice.”
Councilor Elizabeth Cap said that while the city needs to find a way to add more affordable housing, she’s concerned that building a mobile home park would not provide quality housing. Instead, she’d prefer a modular home subdivision as a more permanent solution.
“We need to look at what’s good for Faribault long term,” Cap said. “If people are going to come and work in a factory for 20-30 years, where’s a house that they can come and live in for 20-30 years that’s going to be safe for their family?”
Councilor Jonathan Wood was the most critical of the idea. He noted that despite the overall housing shortage, there are still some affordable homes up for sale in Faribault and existing mobile home parks aren’t currently looking to expand. Wood noted that the city has worked hard with developers to bring more apartments into town and that he’d like to see those built first before the city discusses mobile homes. Although modern mobile homes are safer than those from decades ago, Wood said he still worried that the quality is inferior when compared to traditional construction.
Attracting developers
As a way to attract more apartment developers to the city, staff also discussed lowering the WAC (Water Availability Charge) and SAC (Sewer Availability Charge) fees for multifamily residential projects. These fees are charged to a developer when a property connects to city water and sewer. Revenues are used to help pay debt service for future capacity needs of the water and sewer systems.
Until 2018, the city charged multifamily properties on a “2:1” ratio, assigning one WAC and one SAC fee for every other unit. That changed in 2019, when the city adopted the Metropolitan Council’s standards of a “1:1” ratio, effectively doubling the WAC charge.
Across the region, some communities charge more for WAC and SAC fees. Others, like Owatonna, have kept their WAC and SAC fees lower in hopes of attracting development. Faribault’s WAC and SAC fees remain well below the fees currently charged by Northfield as well as cities under the Met Council’s structure.
Kuennen said that she wouldn’t recommend going to Owatonna’s model because the revenues are important. However, she added that the city needs to strike a balance between keeping fees affordable and raising revenue. She warned the council that steep and sudden increase WAC and SAC fees have threatened to drive some developers away.
“The city only gets the revenue if development actually happens,” she said. “We’ve had developers come to us and say they’re not interested in doing another project here because of this. We don’t want that.”
Councilors expressed clear interest in returning to the 2:1 ratio as a means to attract developers to the city. Councilor Royal Ross said he might even be open to lowering the fees further in hopes of spurring new investment.
Councilor Janna Viscomi said she favored a consistent rate of 2:1 for WAC and SAC fees. She said it’s important for the city to provide businesses and investors with certainty and lowered costs.
“If we can give any kind of break we can give to a developer who wants to spend money in our community, we should do it,” she said.