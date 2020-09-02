An argument between two family members Saturday in Faribault reportedly led to a car riddled with bullets and felony charges against one person.
Cody Ryan Detlie, 28, of Lonsdale, is charged in Rice County District Court with one count of recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and first-degree criminal damage to property. Both are felonies.
Court documents state Detlie was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to 1627 Division St. W on a report of five or more shots being fired. Detlie was described as being in the backyard and was ordered to drop the beer he was holding.
Officers allegedly discovered a 2016 Hyundai parked in the driveway of the residence with 13 bullet holes. Thirteen shell casings were reportedly found 20 feet south of the vehicle.
After he was placed under arrest, Detlie reportedly told officers that he was at the residence of a family member and reported they were discussing a work-related topic. After they started to argue, Detlie went to the backyard and his relative stayed in the front of the house near the garage. Detlie reported he then heard a “popping sound,” and saw the relative pop a tire on Detlie’s truck.
Court documents state Detlie admitted entering the house, retrieving a 9 mm handgun and loading the weapon with a full magazine. After that, Detlie reported going outside and walking by his relative, shooting the Hyundai in the engine block and emptying his magazine in the process.
“Shooting a firearm at a hard object, like a car, presents the risk of a bullet ricochet,” court documents state. “With himself and his (family member) near the vehicles, as well as neighbors to each side of the property and a business across the street, a ricochet could cause bodily harm,” court documents state.
Detlie’s blood alcohol content on scene was listed at .166.
Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson released Detlie on his own recognizance Monday, contingent on him making all future court appearances, not using or possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, not drinking alcohol or consuming drugs and meeting other court requirements.
Detlie’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 14.