A new online grocery delivery program, that debuted earlier this month in southeastern Minnesota, is making it easier for those having difficulty accessing food using food shelves traditional distribution methods or want more privacy than they afford.
To help, Channel One Regional Food Bank announced Aug. 2 that it will use OrderAhead to help connect more people to the food they need.
OrderAhead was launched just weeks before by Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, including organizations like Channel One and Second Harvest, to help people facing hunger order food from a food bank or community partner and pick it up at convenient locations, like schools, drive-thru distributions and libraries.
“Our 14-county region has faced numerous challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need,” said Virginia Merritt, executive director at Channel One. “The OrderAhead program will help to remove barriers to connecting more people facing hunger to nutritious food.”
ChannelOne’s network includes Rice, Steele, Waseca, Goodhue and Dodge counties.
Over the last year, many Minnesotans faced a difficult realization: for the first time, they were not able to afford food for themselves or their families, as they lost a once steady stream of income to nationwide layoffs and business closures.
Food insecurity in the U.S. surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, food banks are serving 55% more people compared to before the pandemic. An additional 275,000 Minnesotans — including 112,000 kids faced hunger, according to Second Harvest Heartland, a food bank that serves. about a 1,000 Minnesota and Wisconsin food shelves.
The online program also allows patrons to order groceries from food shelves and other partners and have them delivered. OrderAhead’s ‘‘click and collect’ online grocery ordering system aims to give people in need a convenient and discreet option for acquiring meals.
Steele County Food Shelf staff members weren’t certain whether the food bank would be utilizing OrderAhead. But at the Faribault Food Access Initiative, plans are underway to integrate the online ordering program into its activities.
“I think it will give an opportunity for those who can’t physically come to the food shelf and market to choose exactly what they would like rather than us guessing what they want and need,” said Faribault Food Access Coordinator Cheryl Wendt.
The Food Access Initiative has been aiding the hungry since December through mobile pop up distributions following the closure of the Faribault Food Shelf last spring. Rather than coming to shop straight off the shelf, food insecure residents receive boxes of healthy and culturally relevant foods packed by volunteers.
The method is efficient for transferring food from shelf to table in the era of the pandemic, but for individuals that can’t come to the mobile pop-ups, volunteers are left guessing what patrons want in their packages. Wendt hopes that the new online ordering system will allow the food insecure to customize their groceries.
“You really want people to be able to choose what they’re feeding their families, and that’s the biggest challenge,” said Wendt. “When you are packing a box of non-perishables, you put in what you hope people will eat and use. Same with the perishables. You have to order them and hope it’s what people want and need.”
The Food Access Initiative is still working out how it will integrate online ordering and Wendt stressed she wasn’t certain how much customization the website would allow.
“The whole idea would be for people who are not able to visit and come to the food market could order online and we’re still working out the details of what that will look like, whether its a volunteer who will deliver it out to the person or one of our staff will.”