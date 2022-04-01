A skilled and committed workforce is what has kept them investing in Minnesota, leaders of some of Faribault’s most iconic manufacturing businesses told a visiting state official.
The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development came to Faribault Friday for a roundtable with business and public officials. After a tour of the Faribault Mill, Commissioner Steve Grove asked a panel what the state is doing well to attract and retain businesses and what it could be doing better. He said he was seeking insights to help better promote the state to industry out of state.
“This is an extraordinary state with an extraordinary economy,” Grove said. "It is a state that has long punched above its weight on so many levels. But it’s a story we’ve been more hesitant to tell.”
Multiple Faribault business officials said the workforce is the state's prime asset.
“We’re pretty successful in finding high-skilled individuals,” said Rod Gramse, president of MRG Tool and Die Corp.
“The dedication, the passion, the hard work and the commitment to ‘made in USA’ is unparalleled,” said Ross Widmoyer, president and CEO of Faribault Mill.
The company leaders also named a few other benefits of doing business in Minnesota.
Dave Tieman, vice president of manufacturing for Faribault Foods, and DJ Damberger, vice president and general manager of SageGlass, said Minnesota is ideally situated as a distribution hub — and Faribault especially because it is on I-35.
Will Fort, vice president and general manager of Daikin Applied Americas, noted a partnership with South Central College provides customized training for his workforce. A financial assistance package provided by the city, county and state also helped “sweeten the deal” to build a new factory in Faribault, he said.
Gramse said businesses in Faribault support each other by sourcing products and services locally when possible.
Paula Trenda, founder and CEO of Curly Girlz Candy in Owatonna, said “the greatest asset is all the small business resources that are available.” She received support from DEED, the Department of Agriculture and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
“The expertise they were able to provide myself as a startup is unparalleled,” she said.
A few of the business leaders and other attendees had suggestions on what the state could do better.
Damberger said he’d like more access to renewable energy options.
Windmoyer expressed frustration over replenishment of the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund being “used as a political negotiating chip” at the state Capitol. The failure of lawmakers to act has created “a slew of uncertainty for businesses like ours,” he said, because they don’t know how long a resulting tax hike will last.
Gramse and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President and CEO Tim Penny both recommended more career exploration programs in schools to expose youths to manufacturing and other trade options.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said high tax rates are a deterrent for business executives.
“We really need to watch what our tax rates are, because people are exiting,” he said.