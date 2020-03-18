TECHNOLOGY'S ROLE

In the 1970s, the TTY (TeleTYpe) system was invented as a means for deaf and hard of hearing individuals to communicate. Users could type messages, which would then go through a coupler to a phone.

In today’s world of technological advances, more devices than ever before serve as communication tools for deaf individuals. While these devices are useful, Wilding explained they aren’t appropriate for every occasion.

A Video Relay Service (VRS) allows those who are deaf to communicate using video equipment instead of typed text. Video calls through this service are free of charge, and once a caller dials in, an interpreter becomes available to relay the conversation.

More recently, Video Remote Interpretation (VRI) has become more widely used as a communication tool for deaf and hearing individuals in the same location. An interpreter becomes available by way of computer, using a webcam.

While a hearing person may view a VRI as a quick and easy way to communicate with someone who is deaf, Wilding said a VRI doesn’t always match the need. For example, when his dad, who is also deaf, came out of surgery, he wasn’t able to look at the VRI screen. A live interpreter would have been the preferred service in that instance. A large group discussion is another situation better served with a live interpreter, not a VRI.

Another device, the UbiDuo, is a two-way communication system used for face-to-face interactions between deaf and hearing individuals. Working as a quicker alternative to pen and paper, the device has a split screen so users can read both sides of the conversation in real time. The UbiDuo, said Wilding, works well for 10- to 15-minute conversations, but an eight-hour session could fatigue the eyes.

Technology like Google Translator has played a role in Dora Mata and Kuresha Dolal’s work as cultural liaisons. Mata said the service has improved in recent years and laughs as she recalls how horrible it was at first. In worst case scenarios, the translator would turn an innocent sentence into something offensive.

Dolal agreed Google Translator “still needs work,” but it’s improved from before.

When Mata and Dolal translate written documents, they first use Google Translator and then edit the material. This saves both of them time they didn’t have before Google Translator. Mata also likes that today’s technology allows her to send group texts to families rather than calling each household individually.