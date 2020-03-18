Faribault is diverse in the sense that not everyone speaks English. Some are fluent in American Sign Language, particularly on the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf campus. Others, many of them immigrants, are fluent in languages like Somali and Spanish.
For these residents, communicating often requires jumping through a series of hoops most English speakers may never have considered.
A conceptual language
Most spoken languages are linear, but Minnesota State Academies Superintendent Terry Wilding, who is deaf, explained via interpreter that ASL is more of a conceptual language. Translating ASL to English, he said, is like trying to describe what’s happening in a movie scene without the listener looking at the screen. What’s tricky is not everyone would describe the scene in the same way.
“When you play piano, each key changes the meaning of music,” Wilding explained. “One facial expression can mean something different, so one word doesn’t equal one sign.”
To ensure an interpreter uses the right words to translate ASL to English, they often work as a team of at least two. That way, the main interpreter has someone to provide a second opinion, if needed. Working in groups also allows an interpreter a break; if a conversation lasts a while, they can take turns. Otherwise, Wilding explained, interpreters can experience burnout.
Being an interpreter requires more than fluency in ASL. Historically, Wilding explained that many interpreters were children of deaf parents who grew up knowing the language. These days, most interpreters go through training and obtain a four-year bachelor’s degree.
In his own experiences, Wilding recalls times when English-speakers have underestimated the skill set required of interpreters, which not all ASL users have. If someone who simply knows ASL is asked to translate, it could lead to disastrous consequences, like legal documents inscribed incorrectly.
All seven MSAD interpreters are nationally certified, and has a code of ethics to follow. All of them, said Wilding, do the full range of interpreting jobs on campus while some may specialize in hospital settings. It’s extremely important, Wilding explained, that interpreters only take jobs on or off campus if they feel equipped to sign in that setting.
Wilding said it's also pertinent for interpreters to receive prep material before interpreting meetings, and for them to schedule buffer time. When translating English to ASL, an interpreter needs time to first hear the message and then sign it. For that reason, a deaf person attending a meeting among hearing individuals may receive a message a few seconds after everyone else in the room. When interpreters know the message in advance, they stay organized and ensure everyone can ask questions and participate equally in the group discussion.
If both deaf and hearing individuals are present at a business meeting, Wilding said a company is legally responsible to provide a translator. Not everyone is aware of this, said Wilding, so he and other members of the deaf community often find themselves educating others about this requirement.
In any translated conversation, Wilding emphasized the importance of making eye contact with the signing person, not the interpreter. The role of an interpreter is not to "help" a deaf person communicate, he added, but to translate.
Cultural liaisons
At Faribault Public Schools, where the English Learner population has grown exponentially in recent years, specific staff members have been hired to not only close the language barriers but to create understanding between differing cultures.
Dora Mata and Kuresha Dolal are two cultural liaisons employed at the Faribault Education Center. Mata speaks both Spanish and English while Kuresha is fluent in both Somali and English.
In her work as in interpreter, Mata doesn't translate word for word but instead conveys the message using the appropriate terms. With experience and practice it comes easily, she said, particularly when relaying information about the schools, which she’s heard repeated many times before. What’s more difficult is translating subjects less familiar to her, like courtroom terminology.
Dolal added that, before translating a written document, she talks with staff in a group to make sure she uses the best words. She also talks with teachers before translating information to Somali families to make sure she understands the message correctly.
Both try to use familiar words for the families to understand, and if they have questions, the parents often call Mata or Dolal to verify they understood the message.
Mata said when she began working as an interpreter, it was especially hard to translate difficult family situations. She had to be strong, and in some cases fight back tears.
“You’re part of the conversation, so you know what’s going on,” said Mata. “You feel sorry for [the families], but at the same time, you learn so much.”
Bridging cultures
The role of a cultural liaison is about more than just translating one language to another,but to help two differing cultures form an understanding. In fact, over the years, “translator” has become more of a secondary role for both Mata and Dolal.
Sam Ouk, Faribault Public Schools' multilingual and equity coordinator, said cultural liaisons work some of the longest hours in the district. They not only spend time on campus but make house visits and answer calls from parents in the evening hours and over the weekend.
“It goes beyond academic support,” said Ouk. “These two and the rest of the liaisons do it all.”
Mata has lived in Faribault for 25 years and worked in the district over seven years. She sees families at school, church and also pays visits to their neighborhoods not just to assist them in crisis situations, but to celebrate their cultures with them. A goodly portion of her work involves scheduling doctors’ appointments.
Dolal started as a volunteer with the Somali community at Faribault Public Schools. The district needed someone fluent in Somali to serve as an interpreter, so she’s been a part of the district for around 15 years.
Part of Dolal’s role as a cultural liaison is not only to interpret language but to educate Somali families about U.S. culture. She arranges transportation for families, provides them with resources to the appropriate medical or financial services, and helps schedule appointments. She also also informs families of school closings in the wintertime and encourages parents to become more active in their child’s education.
“What both bring is personal experiences, and they educate staff as well,” said Ouk.
Relating to their clients
Mata moved to Texas from Mexico when as an 18-year-old, but she said transitioning from Texas to Faribault in 1995 was more difficult. Her brother already lived in Faribault at the time, but few community members shared her Mexican heritage. She recalls the difficulty of finding a grocery store, a church and a bank.
Those first five years in Faribault were difficult, Mata admitted. She felt like an outsider, unsure how to get to know people and interact with another culture.
After 2000, Faribault became home to more residents from Spanish-speaking countries. Mata could then celebrate familiar traditions with others. Now, Faribault is home for Mata. She doesn’t see herself moving again.
Dolal had already learned English in Kenya before emigrating to the U.S., but those who came before her still helped her know where to find help.
In her own experience of living in the metro area before moving to Faribault, Dolal recalls taking a city bus for the first time without knowing she needed coins — not bills — to pay for the service. As another surprise, she received a large bill from a clinic; she had thought the visit would be free.
Over the years, the Faribault School District has needed to adjust to the needs of its student population with not only more multilingual staff members but also expanded programming and resources.
“We also have diversity training once in a while,” said Dolal. “Staff want to know more about other cultures so they understand better. Sometimes we go in depth to provide conflict/resolution.”
Since moving to Faribault, Mata said she’s noticed the community offering more opportunities to celebrate cultural differences, whether it’s through holidays like Cinco de Mayo or Dia de los Reyes (Three Kings Day).
“The community is doing more, giving us opportunities to come together in celebrations,” said Mata. “It’s nice to see all cultures get together in celebration of food and dancing.”
One way Somali parents are becoming more involved in the larger community is by providing ethnic dishes to share at parent teacher conferences, said Dolal. The plan is to eventually bring Somali parents to the existing PTA meetings so their voices can be heard and they can start to feel integrated in the community.
At the district, Ouk pointed out the schools celebrate surface-level cultural differences more than before, with a henna club and a K-Pop club at the high school. But, he thinks there’s more work to be done to get to the deep level of understanding from one culture to another.
“I always learn something new every day, either with families, meetings or trainings,” said Mata. “It’s a great job. I really love to do it because I care for these families.”