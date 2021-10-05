Parents and guardians looking to educate their children on the importance of fire safety in a unique way are encouraged to stop by the Faribault Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Held annually during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9), numerous activities are available for children to participate in throughout the morning/afternoon. Some activities include: meeting Sparky the fire dog, free fire hats for children, free smoke detectors, spraying the fire hose, thermal imager demos, children's agility course and taking photos in front of the firetrucks.
Though this year's open house is a bit more toned down than previous years, Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst says fire safety awareness and education are still top priority. Activities they've done in the past, like fire safe house training in a camper will not be available, as Dienst says they are holding off on all close quarters activities.
Along with the fire safety awareness and education pieces, Dienst says the open house is also a good time for children to meet their local firefighters, come into the fire station and see the firetrucks. The National Fire Prevention Association states it has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1922.
NFPA's site says Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871 and caused devastating damage. The "horrific conflagration" killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land, according to NFPA.
Throughout this week and the whole month of October, Dienst says a majority of elementary schools in the local area request for them to come in and talk to students. While they were unable to go inside the schools last year, they developed a video, with the help of Troy Temple, that teachers could play for students in class.
This year, Dienst said they encouraged teachers to show students the video ahead of time to limit the amount of time inside the classroom. This way, students can spend a bulk of their time with firefighters outside learning hands on. Some classes also chose to come to the Fire Station for fire safety lessons, instead of having the firefighters come to the school, and Dienst says private/public daycares even make requests to stop by the station.
With this year's open house, Dienst is just happy they are able to have one. Though the amount of people in attendance is heavily dependent on the weather, Dienst says the forecast looks promising.
"I am looking forward to having people here, with kids enjoying themselves around firefighters," said Dienst. "We don't get to do this very often."
Each year, the NFPA presents a relevant theme for Fire Prevention Week. The campaign for this year is "Learn the sounds of fire safety." Hoping to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, knowing what to do when an alarm sounds is key to keeping people safe.
NFPA reports all smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years, and CO alarms have 'end of life' sounds that vary by manufacturer.
With the advent of combination alarms, that feature both smoke at CO alarms, Dienst stresses the importance of knowing the difference between each alarm and what it sounds like. He points out that speaking alarms are a "wonderful thing," because it can be difficult for the average person to memorize what each series of beeps or chirps represents.