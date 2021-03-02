Though the Arctic temperatures may drive humans to stay inside where it's warm, farmers don't always have that luxury. Oftentimes, they need to bundle up and brave the conditions to make sure their animals are well cared for.
Local farmers Tiffany Tripp, of Faribault, and Amanda Armstrong, of Owatonna, take pride in caring for their animals all year-round, whether it's hot and humid, or cold and windy.
Tripp, who, along with her husband, Andy Olson, has owned Graise Farm since 2015, raises approximately 500 free-range laying ducks, 500 free-range chickens and anywhere between 10 to 30 pastured pigs. The number of pigs varies from year to year and the time of year. They raise four sows that live permanently on the farm, and over the winter typically raise anywhere from six to 12 pigs, known as feeders, raised for meat. This year, they plan to farrow and raise about 20 feeder pigs during the summer/fall months.
They started raising a few laying hens late in the fall of 2014. By that winter, Tripp says she and Olson realized how much they enjoyed having a reason to be outside every day of the winter, and every day of the year for that matter.
"We both love animals and having them on the farm to care for year-round creates a more purposeful life for us," said Tripp. "It also provides us and the community local food options year-round. Finally having animals year round brings a more constant income to the farm business, although it also creates more expenses.
With the previous cold snap in mind, Tripp and Olson put a variety of measures in place to ensure their animals safety. All of their animals live either completely outdoors or have access to the outdoors. Unless the animals are just born, like young chicks or piglets, the farm doesn't use any forced heat or use heat lamps. Even then, they do it with precautions. With any amount of cold, Tripp and Olson strive to ensure their animals have adequate access to shelter, dry bedding and plenty of feed and water. For the pigs in their outdoor huts, they use straw for bedding and their chickens and ducks have a deep bedding of pine shavings composted with manure that built up since last fall.
"This is sufficient to keep them warm enough through the extremely cold winter weather," said Tripp.
Another big challenge during subzero temperatures is keeping all animals properly hydrated. Heated waterers are used for the ducks and chickens, but even those can freeze up or develop issues when temperatures are below zero for an extended period of time. Pig waterers are not heated, and are fitted with large, rubber livestock pans that they have to break the ice out of several times a day during a stretch of subzero days, like the region saw several weeks ago.
The farmers' safety is another priority, so they make sure to wear layers and wind protected coats and pants, along with wool socks and insulated waterproof boots. Tripp admits finding good gloves that keep their hands warm, but still allow them to work with their hands is still a challenge to find.
While their animals are fed twice a day, year-round, they need to check on their animals more frequently in extreme cold or extreme heat. In the winter, they check the waterers or refill them, and collect eggs periodically throughout the day before they freeze. Since they both work off-farm jobs during the week, they inevitably lose some eggs to freezing during subzero temperature days.
High quality care
The Armstrongs have a beef cattle cow/calf operation in northeast Steele County. As producers, Armstrong, of Armstrong Farms, says their ability to care for animals each day is due to the fact that their animals are given a good life and they are able to provide a nutritious source of food for others.
"As a farmer we believe high quality beef starts with high-quality care," added Armstrong.
Currently, they have 20 cows about to calve. In fact, some of their cows began calving throughout the most recent cold spell, so the mother cows close to calving were brought into a warmer barn, out of the wind. The Armstrongs kept a pretty close eye on them, checking on them every couple of hours, but once the calves were born, the calves were dried off completely and given colostrum, which contains antibodies to keep them healthy. Calves who are not dried off completely are at risk for developing hypothermia.
Ear muffs are also used on the calves, as mother cows are known to do too good of a job cleaning their calf after birth and often suck on the calves' ears. Armstrong says calves can lose parts of their ears to frost bite. Since calves aren't able to handle the stress of the cold, especially when they are newborns, they wear vests keep them warm.
During calving season, Armstrong says they check on the cows a lot more than in the fall when none of the cows are calving.
"When everybody gets close to calving, it's a critical time to check animals," said Armstrong.
The Armstrongs' cows usually have fluffy bedding, which consists of piling corn stalks on top of one another. Wind breaks are also put up around the perimeter of the area, so no matter what direction the wind is coming from, the turbulence is slowed 25-33%. A well-ventilated structure is available for the animals to go into if it's snowing or raining.
The key to keeping animals in cold weather is to make sure they aren't too thin. This is attained long before the cold weather comes, Armstrong says, as they set out to make sure they have a body score of 6 (not too fat, but not too thin). When the cows are in this prime condition, they are able to get a nice winter coat that keeps them warm.
And while it seems counterintuitive, farmers like to see cows with snow/frost on top of their winter coats. It's a sign the cow has enough insulation and is staying warm.
Armstrong also uses a chart that breaks the current wind chill and temperature into three different zones, which are factored into the level of care needed. Zone one doesn't create much danger, though zone two begins to add some stress on the animals and zone three indicates great danger, especially in young calves. The chart also allows Armstrong to determine if the calves need to get brought inside. She keeps an eye on the wind chill and temperature outside, as when it gets colder, the animals may need more feed to help them maintain their energy and therefore their body temperature.
Most of their time, Armstrong says is dedicated to bedding and making sure the cow's feed is where it needs to be to accommodate energy needs and making sure they have the number one nutrient, water, available.