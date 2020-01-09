For Deni Buendorf, a library isn’t a place where you’ll be shushed for talking too loudly. It’s a vibrant place for people to connect, and most of all, for kids to get excited about reading.
In many ways, Buendorf’s career as a children’s librarian didn’t begin in 2013, when she took on the role at Faribault’s Buckham Memorial Library, her hometown library. It began at the moment when, as a child, she picked up a newspaper her grandmother was reading to her, and instead read it aloud herself.
From there, that love of reading was encouraged by former Lincoln Elementary librarian Bob Kemmer, whose enthusiasm for the job continues to inspire Buendorf in her own work. Buendorf remembers Kemmer’s carpeted clawfoot bathtub-turned-reading-nook, his pet tarantula and his over-the-top storytelling style. Kemmer, who died in April, provided Buendorf a model for what a librarian should be: someone whose mission is to spread the joy of books to as many kids as possible.
Growing up though, Buendorf thought she would be a teacher, not a librarian. She followed that path first as a child, playing school at home, then later as an adult, earning a degree in education and teaching second grade at the Cannon River STEM School. It wasn’t until she was nearly finished with her master’s degree that she realized that being a children’s librarian was even an option.
From there, her volunteer work at the library and connection to her predecessor, Frances Veit, helped her land the job of interim children’s librarian before being hired permanently a few months later.
“I never dreamed that I’d get to work in the library that I grew up in,” she said.
Today, that library keeps Buendorf busy. As the children’s librarian, her job is to maintain the collections of books for readers of picture books, young adult books and everything in between, as well as organizing programming for those age groups. For the littlest readers, she brings books to life through her energetic, interactive story times. For elementary schoolers through high schoolers, she hosts informal book clubs (complete with pizza, brownies and other goodies). Buendorf also recruits young volunteers she calls “volunteens” to help with programs and to form the Teen Advisory Board, which helps her stay up-to-date on teen reading trends.
Buendorf also runs the library’s summer reading programs, which she has “totally revamped” according to Delane James, library director. To connect with as many students as possible, Buendorf has widened the program’s scope to include a variety of activities that engage in all types of literacy. This connection with Faribault’s youngest readers is core to the work of the library itself: to be a place that encourages literacy and provides resources to all community members.
“She’s really good at making sure everybody feels included at the library and making sure that everybody knows the library is a safe place for them,” said James.
Role model
Through it all, the goal is to build lifelong readers. The best way to facilitate this, said Buendorf, is to let kids follow their interests — regardless of whether a book is “too easy” or “too difficult” for the reader — to make reading fun and engaging. Her other main suggestion is for adults to act as role models by being readers themselves.
“The best advice I have is to have an adult that’s interested in the kid, spending time with them and having the kid help pick out books,” said Buendorf. Whether a young reader is interested in characters like Sonic the Hedgehog or Peppa Pig, sports, animals or something else, her specialty is finding a book to match: “I can find a book that’ll fit your interest, and you’ll have more success,” she said.
Buendorf’s go-to book for young readers is E.B. White’s classic ”Charlotte’s Web,” which still resonates with her the same way it did the first time she read it. Now, she continues to read it aloud to kids whenever she gets the chance, taking inspiration from the way a decades-old story bridges the gap between adults and children.
Getting kids interested in reading for fun helps expand their vocabularies and sets them up for success in school, said James, which means that reaching the youngest readers is core to the mission of the library itself.
“We really want to catch kids when they’re young and encourage that lifelong learning,” said James. “The community really connects with the children’s librarian, so of all the staff members, the children’s librarian is probably the most well-known. And Deni is definitely that.”
Buendorf’s work also includes attending children’s literature conferences and bringing outreach programs to local schools. For younger grades, she gives library tours, signs kids up for library cards and teaches them how to find and check out books. For older grades, she teaches them to use the Dewey Decimal System, introduces them to the library’s non-book resources and helps them learn to critically evaluate information.
“In today’s world, information is so readily available, and I don’t know that kids are always being taught how to know if something is a good source, or if information is relevant or true or up-to-date. Teaching about information literacy and evaluating sources is super important,” she said.
Buendorf also reminds users that not all of the library’s materials have pages: the library now has ukuleles and garden seeds to check out, for example. As a physical space, it serves as a gathering place for community groups and a free haven for those who don’t have internet access at home, as Buendorf herself used it while working on her associate’s degree. Other staff members host craft make-and-take events, give ukulele lessons, educate locals about pollinators and teach a variety of other classes. The library now has a 3D printer, and staff hope to open up classes within the next few months. Buendorf has even led an introductory yoga class for teens at the library.
Books are still a key part of the library’s work, but that work is expanding to include an ever-increasing array of resources and knowledge. When kids learn this at an early age, they’re more likely to become regular library users — and stronger readers and smarter consumers of information.
“The old stereotype of the library as a hushed place, that’s not the case anymore,” said Buendorf.