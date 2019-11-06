After water damage from a sprinkler system that doused an electrical fire affected the Discovery School interior Oct. 13, staff and students are ready to return to class.
But until further notice, they’re picking up where they left off in a new location.
The old Mayo Clinic building at 924 First St. NE has been vacant for the last couple of years, but its first floor has the right credentials to serve as a school. Discovery School Director Dan Weisser said of all the options available, this building is best suited for students and staff. It was Discovery’s part-time janitor, Scott Boyd, who drove past the vacant building and researched its availability.
“Overall we’re really happy with the building we found, and we’re all moved in now,” said Weisser. “It was a really long, stressful process. We really appreciate all the positive support we received from community members. We had a lot of people reach out to us and offer support and offer their help. We’re really appreciative of everyone stepping up.”
Students have been out of school since Oct. 14, so Discovery School needs to change its calendar to meet state requirements for class time. Weisser said the administration has communicated with parents as frequently as possible throughout the process and hosted an open house Tuesday for both students and parents. Responses were positive all around, he said.
The Faribault Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire in the original Discovery School building began in the third-floor ceiling as a result of cellulose insulation covering an electrical short in a wire. From the ceiling, burning materials fell to start a smaller fire on the hardwood floors. But water damage is the main reason construction workers are still working to restore the building.
“A minimum would be at least three months to get it fixed up, but the floors, the ceilings and walls all being ripped out to be replaced,” said Weisser. “We felt like we needed to be prepared to use something for the whole school year, and we can do that at this building if we choose to.”
Math teacher Sharon Hansen, who taught on the second floor of the Discovery School building, said the water rained into her classroom below. Thankfully, the tables in her classroom and the students’ binders weren’t ruined.
Weisser said the school “got kind of lucky” with the limited damage to school content. He estimated about 75% of materials like furniture and school supplies were salvageable.
“Obviously things were damaged, but not as bad as it could have been,” said Weisser. “We were able to salvage a lot.”
In viewing other potential buildings, Weisser notices some of the spaces would have required the school to rent partitions to separate classrooms and offices. But in the selected building, offices and classrooms are spread out appropriately. Weisser also noted the old Mayo Clinic building itself is more private than some of the other options.
For any necessary upgrades, Weisser said the building owner has been instrumental with making sure the classrooms and offices meet building code and heated properly. There’s enough space for individual math, social studies and English classrooms, a combined cafeteria and science classroom (same as the original building) and a health/art room. For Phy-Ed, however, students will need to dress warmly in the winter months as they use the upper parking lot for a gym. For indoor recreation, the school might also rent out the nearby Washington Rec Center.
Before school resumes next week, Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and the city building inspector will go through the building and fire panels will be installed. Discovery School will also work with Faribault Transportation Services to ensure students can get to and from school each day.
Reflecting on the help the community gave to Discovery School over the past month, Weisser said, “It’s been hard, but as positive of an experience as we could have in this type of situation.”