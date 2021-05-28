Since taking over as the city’s Fire Chief eight years ago, Faribault’s own Dusty Dienst has provided a steady hand and determined leadership, helping the department to meet growing needs despite limited staffing.
Whenever crisis strikes, as it has in so many forms throughout his tenure, Dienst has always been on top of it in his roles as emergency management coordinator for the city of Faribault and the founder and leader of Rice County’s Community Emergency Response Team.
Before he took the reins as fire chief and EMC, Dienst’s experience with crisis management was limited to his long tenure with the Fire Department. He first joined the department in 1994 as a part-time, on call firefighter before assuming a full time role in 2000.
Dienst’s first passion was the environment. He earned a science degree at Vermillion Community College in Ely then returned home, working for the Rice County Water and Soil Conservation District for four years. After leaving the SWCD, Dienst earned his electrical license and worked as an electrician full time until he was hired by the Fire Department. He continued to do electrical work on his days off until he was hired as chief.
Dienst assumed a leadership role in a department that had recently undergone turmoil. In late 2010, former Chief Joe Berge had “restructured” the department, cutting pay and staffing, increasing dependence on mutual aid and eliminating the Firefighters Relief Association.
Backlash was swift, with 10 part time firefighters resigning. Soon Berge was gone too, but fortunately widely respected longtime Chief Mike Monge was willing to don the chief’s hat once more on an interim basis while the city searched for a successor. Dienst was selected as the homegrown alternative to several candidates who had built their credentials elsewhere. It was Faribault who had long recognized his leadership ability and skill at making wise decisions under pressure, promoting him to fire captain in 2006.
“Dusty is one of those people who does whatever it takes to get the job done,” said City Administrator Tim Murray, Dienst’s longtime colleague. “He rolls up his sleeves and gets to work.”
For Dienst, one of the hardest aspects of taking on a leadership role was having to step back. Like most firefighters, he prefers a “hands on” approach to addressing problems — but has had to learn to become more of a field general.
“It’s hard for people who want to come up through the fire world, who want to put out the fire,” he said. “When you’re in a leadership role, you stand back and let others do it.”
Leadership provided new opportunities for Dienst, particularly on the emergency management side of his job. He didn’t come into the job specifically trained in that area, but within a year and a half he’d earned a certification in emergency management. Dienst has since put that training to good use, founding Rice County’s CERT Team and leading Faribault through one crisis after another: flooding, a tornado and a pandemic. Dienst said he particularly enjoys working in the area of emergency management because so much of what he does is effectively teaching.
‘It’s all about preparing people to be ready for something that may never happen or that may happen tomorrow,” he said. “It’s an educator role, passing on what you know to the public and to responders on how to deal with the larger events.”
Rice County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw has done several joint presentations with Dienst. She praised him for having the vision to found CERT and helping it to grow.
“Dusty has been a great team partner to have in terms of our commitment to keep Rice County safe,” she said. “He’s always been driven to be a community minded leader.”
A program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, CERT seeks to reach beyond traditional first responders and engage community members who want to be able to help friends, family and neighbors in the event of a natural disaster.
By performing routine but necessary tasks, CERT volunteers free up trained public safety officers so they can perform specialized work. Over the last 25 years, hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken CERT training.
Originally known as Faribault CERT, then renamed in hopes of attracting members from other area communities, Rice County CERT is still small, with only about 15 to 25 members. Still, Dienst is extremely excited about the group’s possibilities.
“The team has been growing and we’d like it to continue to grow,” he said. “They’re trained in a vast array of different emergency roles, from search and rescue to first aid.”
The CERT team’s formation was approved by Faribault’s City Council just months after devastating flooding caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage locally, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency declaring a state of disaster.
CERT was able to play a key role in responding to the September 2018 tornado that devastated Morristown, offering aid and assessing the damage. Should the waters rise again, CERT volunteers could help with sandbagging and other efforts to control local water banks.
Ironically, the largest public health disaster in recent memory has actually hindered the CERT Team Since COVID-19, CERT training and in-person gatherings have been put on hold with team communications limited to virtual formats.
When COVID began to hit Faribault, Dienst sprang into action. His department has been in contact throughout the pandemic with the city’s senior care facilities, helping them to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and avoid any spread of the virus. Dienst and local care providers were determined to avoid the fate of care facilities in Seattle and other cities, which saw COVID cases ravage their facilities early in the pandemic. They largely succeeded locally, avoiding any deadly major outbreaks.
COVID was also very much a worry from the Fire Department’s perspective. Dienst said his biggest fear was that a wave of COVID could knock out a large number of on-call firefighters, forcing the city to potentially rely on mutual aid agreements.
While that happened in the small western Minnesota city of Plato, Faribault’s firefighters were able to stay mostly safe and operations continued as normal. A major part of that was proactive planning to limit the amount of inter-department exposure.
Dienst had built up a long history of responding to emergencies and overcoming their challenges with assiduous preparation and determination. Yet even though pandemic response has always been part of the emergency response training manual, COVID has proved unique.
For one thing, Dienst has been put in the unusual position of playing a supportive role in the emergency response efforts as Rice County Public Health has taken the lead. In addition, he said that the indefinite nature of the pandemic has proven difficult to wrap one’s head around.
“It’s a different type of emergency,” he said. “With a fire or tornado, we know when it’s over. The pandemic just keeps going on and on.”