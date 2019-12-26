The Minnesota Department of Health has received a $3.3 million grant from the federal Department of Housing and Human Services to help local community action and housing redevelopment agencies reduce the amount of lead in houses throughout the region.
The grant is designed to reduce exposure to lead in southeast Minnesota, defined as Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties. That’s because the Department of Health’s figures show that the region has higher rates of elevated blood lead levels in children than the state average.
Rice County Family Child Health Supervisor Susan Prieve said that the grant will fund efforts such as weatherization, housing rehabilitation, loans for low income families, and housing redevelopment.
Prieve said that the grant is just the latest initiative in what has become a strong partnership between the county’s Department of Public Health and the state Department of Health focused on providing health care services to people with elevated lead levels.
Stephanie Yendell, lead poisoning prevention program supervisor for MDH, noted in a prepared statement that lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 continues to be the largest cause of elevated levels in Minnesota children.
“Addressing sources of lead and other household hazards in homes in this region will go a long way toward protecting the health of children for years to come,” she added.
The World Health Organization notes that young children are particularly vulnerable to lead because they absorb about four to five times as much lead from a given source. Children are also more likely to touch, mouth and swallow older paint and other items containing lead.
The new funding will enable local organizations to fund lead abatement in about 150 homes over the next three and a half years. Prieve said it’s not yet clear how many of those homes will be in Rice County, which has an abundance of older housing stock, which are more likely to have lead paint.
Currently, Public Health receives a notification when a child in Rice County tests positive for elevated lead levels. The department works with those families by providing education on how to reduce lead exposure and helping to connect them with a primary care physician.
Prieve said that children are often exposed to lead around when they are around a year old, as they become more mobile and active. Preive said it’s hugely important for children to regularly see a primary care physician and get regularly tested for lead.
According to the World Health Organization, there is no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects. Prieve noted that once in the body, lead quickly attacks multiple internal systems.
“It’s important that we find lead exposure early, because the effects of lead include slowed growth, brain kidney and liver damage, changes in behavior, shortened attention span, and reading and other learning problems,” she said.
Pregnant mothers can pass on elevated levels of lead to their children. Lead exposure can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight, along with long-term damage to the child’s internal organs.
Prieve said that even if lead abatement isn’t an option, there’s still ways for families to dramatically reduce their risk of exposure to lead.
One of the most important and effective ways to reduce lead exposure is washing your hands regularly, especially before and between meals. Washing a child’s toys and pacifiers regularly can also reduce their risk of ingesting lead.