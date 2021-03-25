A report of a home invasion Wednesday in Faribault has led to a felony charge against a local man.
Roberto Sanchez-Perez, 45, is charged with first-degree burglary in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Sanchez-Perez was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched at about 2:12 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Western Avenue for a burglary in progress. The officers reportedly found Sanchez-Perez at the scene.
The alleged victim, who was home with his two children at the time, reportedly saw Sanchez-Perez near an exterior garage door.
“He confronted the male and talked to the male before calling the police,” court documents state. “The male had taken his belongings, including a sheet of postage stamps, a folding knife, two lighters, his birth certificate and a pair of Oakley sunglasses (valued $500-$600). The male returned the items to him.”
In a statement following his arrest, Sanchez-Perez said he had been doing unsolicited yard work at the residence and denied entering the garage.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Sanchez-Perez at $10,000 Thursday, contingent on him not returning to the alleged victim’s property, remaining law-abiding, having no contact with the alleged victim and meeting other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.