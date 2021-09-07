This year's Defeat of Jesse James Days will be pretty much the same it has in years past, organizers say — and that’s something to celebrate.
“It’s pretty routine, as it’s been in years past,” Defeat of Jesse James Days General Chair Galen Malecha said Friday.
As late as May, it was uncertain whether there would be a 2021 DJJD at all. Last year’s festival was pared down to the nub due to the pandemic, with only one day of events. This year, the festival is back in full force, running Wednesday through Sunday, with the addition of a classic car parade or “cruise” on Thursday.
Lisa Peterson, president/CEO of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said planning for this year’s festival was curtailed due to the state shutdown earlier in the year and last year. She said the extremely low turnout numbers for the Minnesota State Fair this year were not worrisome. DJJD is less densely packed than the State Fair, which should assuage attendees' COVID concerns, she said.
“I feel like people will be coming out,” Peterson said. “I don’t know if we’ll see the massive crowds that we did [in prior years], especially with the delta variant now, but I think we’re going to have pretty good attendance, regardless.”
Malecha also said he wasn’t sweating the apparent reluctance of people to attend the State Fair.
“What we’re hearing from neighboring communities and other city events in Minnesota is, to expect larger-than-normal crowds if the weather is cooperative,” Malecha said. “A lot of communities that have already had their events have seen larger than normal numbers.”
As of Monday, the forecast looked near perfect. According to the National Weather Service, daytime highs are expected to be anywhere from the low to upper 70s with plenty of sun and 5 to 10 mph winds.
Masking is optional in all areas of DJJD, Malecha said, except for the Ambassador Coronation on Sunday since that takes place at Northfield Middle School.
“If people are fearful, obviously they have the choice [to] not come to the event,” Malecha said. “If they want to wear a mask, they are welcome to, by all means.”
What to look for
Perhaps the highlight of DJJD, the bank raid re-enactments, will take place throughout the weekend at the site of the James-Younger Gang’s fatal 1876 botched bank robbery: 408 Division St.
As with certain other events during the weekend, wearing a $5 button purchased from the DJJD Committee will grant visitors special access to the re-enactments — in this case, the right to sit in audience bleachers as opposed to standing on the street. Each re-enactment lasts about 30 minutes.
Several events on Wednesday feature the story of Joseph Lee Heywood, the intrepid bank employee who successfully bluffed the James Gang into thinking the bank vault door was on a time delay and could not be opened. Heywood, murdered by the gang as they fled, is considered a local hero. An annual award named for Heywood goes this year to Ray Ozmun, who has severed the community through his work in several volunteer organizations, notably the Northfield Rural Fire Service. A banquet in his honor begins at 6:30 Wednesday at the Northfield Ballroom on Hwy. 3 N.
A graveside memorial service for Heywood is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Northfield Cemetery.
Also on tap for the weekend: a carnival at Ames Park, Sunday's Rescue Squad duck race, Sundowners car show, Riverfront Fine Arts Festival and the P.R.C.A. professional rodeo Friday and Saturday evenings at the Jesse James Arena Hwy. 3 S. Saturday's event, which falls on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is a tribute to first responders. Presale tickets: adults $20, child $14 (ages 3-10) under 2 free; ar available at Northfield Automotive, Ziggy's and Family Fare.
And What Defeat Days would be complete without the pair of parades? Saturday features the Kiddie Parade. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at Sixth and Division.
At 2 p.m. Sunday the grand parade marches down Division. Ambassador coronation is 5 p.m. that evening.
For additional information, including a full DJJD event list and location map, visit www.djjd.org.