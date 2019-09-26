From Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker:
At 8:45 a.m. today a Faribault High School student had a medical emergency in one of our hallways. During that time, we kept all students in their first-period classrooms while the student received medical care.
Students were then released to their second period classes and classes continued as scheduled. We appreciate the patience of students and staff during this situation.
Thank you to the staff that assisted the student, the ambulance crew and our local police department. Everyone responded appropriately and in a timely manner.