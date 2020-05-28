Faribault resident and longtime volunteer Carolyn Treadway admits that her friends are probably weary of her frequent requests to support her many worthwhile causes.
“I’m sure my friends get tired of me saying, ‘Oh, could you …?’” she said.
But that doesn’t stop Treadway from asking, such as when she requested friends and family members donate $50 of their recent federal stimulus checks to purchase gift cards to grocery stores for families in need. And the requests worked — in only weeks, Treadway had raised $5,000 for the effort, and more than 250 families received gift cards.
While Treadway insists that she is not “Mother Teresa,” her list of volunteer work is extensive, ranging from school-related causes to efforts to help welcome immigrants and refugees into the Faribault community. For Treadway, everything revolves around community — and it takes a community to succeed, too.
“If somebody has need, I don’t know how people ignore somebody else’s pain and need,” she said. “It takes more than just one person to be able to do anything. I look at it as all of us have a responsibility toward everybody in the community.”
Her love for her community and her tireless efforts on behalf of others has earned her the honor of Faribault’s 2020 Citizen of the Year.
“I was very surprised,” she said. “I know I do a fair amount of stuff but, man, I’m around people all the time that are doing as much as I am. I’m honored, I truly am.”
The Citizen of the Year award, bestowed by Faribault Daily News, recognizes local residents who are making a difference in the community. Th is chosen by a group of former Citizens of the Year. Traditionally, the Daily News hosts a banquet to honor the winner and celebrate the year's Hidden Gems, however, the novel coronavirus have made such a gathering impossible.
Treadway was nominated by Fr. Henry Doyle, the 2014 honoree, who made a strong case for her selection.
"Carolyn has been very involved in helping the Somali community feel welcome in the community. She has worked hard to help them 'assimilate' in the community. She has also worked to better the lives of children in the community who face difficulties and hardships. She has volunteered at and served on the board of the Community Café. During COVID-19/Shelter-in-place, she has made sure families whose pantries were empty received food assistance," he said.
Said 2005 Citizen of the Year Dan Burns: "We have many wonderful people in this community that are worthy of this great honor however, Carolyn Treadway has to be one of the few at the very top of the list. Her leadership has led the way in helping many individuals such as, 'Feed Hungry Faribault Families,' a fundraiser that Carolyn organized."
Decades of teaching
Treadway grew up in Kansas in a family of five and said her mother stressed the importance of service from early in her childhood. Her family lived in a neighborhood with several elderly couples, so Treadway’s mother would send her and her siblings to carry groceries, make May baskets for people and run errands as they grew older. They also collected money for UNICEF during Halloween trick-or-treating, gave part of their allowance to service organizations and were encouraged to join a school service club when they were in high school.
“It was nothing big, but she subtly fostered a sense of service and expected it,” Treadway said.
After graduating from high school, Treadway started attending Evangel University in Missouri to study teaching. Two years into her studies, she married her husband, Jay, and the two of them moved to Kansas. She finished her degree at Sterling College and began working as a primary school teacher.
Treadway said there weren’t many options for women at the time, but she was always inclined to teach.
“I’ve always loved school and enjoyed working with children, so it seemed to be a natural choice,” she said.
In 1960, Treadway uprooted once more when her husband accepted a position as ad manager for the Faribault Daily News. At first, Treadway stayed home and raised their only child, Kristin, but eventually she started working a part-time job at Jefferson Elementary, where she shared a teaching position with another teacher. When her daughter was in third grade, Treadway transitioned to a full-time position.
Treadway taught in the Faribault school district for 20 years, working at both Jefferson Elementary and Nerstrand Elementary. She said she decided to retire early, however, because she was starting to burn out from the tough job.
“I know it sounds crazy, but it was the hardest work anyone would ever love,” she said. “I just decided that it was such hard work that I retired early. I very much admire teachers who can stay in the profession for the length of their career; it’s very, very difficult.”
“A little” volunteering
Treadway said once she retired in the early 1980s, she started looking for ways to still be involved in her community.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just do a little volunteering …’ and learned there was so much need,” she said.
She started by volunteering at Nerstrand School, joining the board of So, How are the Children? The program helped youth from diverse cultures in Faribault, offering opportunities that promote physical and emotional well-being, as well as support in schooling and connecting youth to their community. Treadway was eventually asked to take over as director and was instrumental in continuing the program by writing grants and securing funds so that it could last for another 10 years. (The program’s services were eventually taken over by the Faribault School District.)
Treadway also organized “Mondays in the Park,” which ran for several years and offered the chance for Somali women to meet with her and practice their English while their children played at the playground.
Treadway said during her time with So, How are the Children? that she started making contacts with Faribault’s diverse community, which led to more opportunities for her to serve.
“Many of our diverse residents have become friends,” she said. “I also had the pleasure of learning and working with many other people who are committed to improving life for all residents in Faribault. I am passionate about addressing integration in every area of life, whether it’s learning about other people’s cultures; helping new residents, immigrants and refugees learn English; [or] helping people who are not typically recognized in Faribault, particularly, people who are marginalized by race, culture and poverty. How we can empower those individuals to take their rightful place as friends and neighbors in our community?”
Because of these contacts, Treadway started volunteering with the Faribault Diversity Coalition, which works to create a more positive attitude toward diversity and culture. Treadway helped write grants, participated in special projects and volunteered as an English language teacher for adults in the community.
Treadway has been involved in several other service efforts throughout the years. For many years, she has volunteered at (and used have a major leadership role in) the Community Café, a program that provides weekly free meals for those in need. She also helped organize Meals On Wheels through her church. Now, she’s volunteering with nonprofit group Supply Our Children, which works to collect backpacks and other school supplies for Faribault kids. Just last year, the group handed out free supplies to more than 1,300 local youngsters.
For Treadway, the tireless work stems from a relentless love for others.
“I live by the philosophy of, if there’s a job to do and my heart is tugged at the need, then it is my responsibility to find a way to support that need,” she said. “I think that’s my moral, ethical and civic responsibility.”
Beyond just the responsibility, though, Treadway appreciates how volunteer efforts can bring people closer together and create a strong relationship.
“I think one of the best things about service is the sense of community that volunteers feel as they accomplish [things],” she said. “In today’s world, it’s really hard for many people to feel as though they are valued members of the community. I believe one of the best ways to do that is to get busy and get involved and volunteer. It is the best way to feel you have an important role in the wellbeing of your community.”