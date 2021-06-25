Plans for Faribault’s proposed viaduct area park are coming into focus.
During a Thursday meeting, the Viaduct Area Park Improvements Planning Task Force honed in on the park's layout and discussed four concepts that included similar amenities: flower gardens, a skating rink, shelter, splash pad, play area, temporary stage and other possible features.
Task Force: Space for activities, art needed
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray noted the Task Force “strongly supported” having public art/murals under the nearby viaduct, and also expressed interest in a more historic feel rather than a contemporary gathering space. Task force member Elsie Slinger, however, said she was concerned that the murals could become covered with graffiti and result in broken lights.
Task force member and Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested space for sports like pickleball or other niche activities be included. Fellow Task Force member and Faribault City Councilor Janna Viscomi said one of her goals for the park is to serve as a downtown amenity for people of all ages looking for fun activities. She expressed hope that there would be a skating path and space for competitive pickleball competitions.
The task force has ranked a picnic shelter, play area, under bridge lighting, restrooms and public art as the features it would most like to see at the proposed park. All 10 task force members recently submitted rankings of up to 38 facilities/amenities that were initially considered. The highest included distributed audio/sound systems, a play area, picnic seating (benches, tables with chairs, picnic tables and other items), restrooms, a dedicated location for a performance stage and bicycle racks. From there, city staff took the information and prepared concept-level layouts for the park that included the highest-ranked features/amenities.
Murray has said the plans would likely need to be pared down to accommodate the relatively small 2.75-acre site along the Straight River, on the north side of the city’s viaduct. With limited open space downtown, the park plans are being developed with the understanding that the viaduct area park play an important role in the area.
Murray noted that city staff hasn’t evaluated the potential for the park expansion to the south side of the viaduct, and the downtown master plan identified parking as that space’s use. He expressed concern that an already large project would become too expensive if development included the south side of the bridge.
Plans are being developed after approximately 18-24 months of public meetings and other work. The City Council authorized the creation of the Planning Task Force in March to consider, evaluate and recommend the features and amenities for the site. A concept plan for the development of the area was approved in September 2019 as part of the Downtown Master Plan.
Next steps
City staff is expected to take that task force's direction and form a couple of layouts with only “minor nuances” between them for discussion at a future meeting.
Murray hopes the concept plan is approved later this year so at least some work can be made in 2022 as part of the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
The task force will identify the project budget once a master plan is complete. Once the concept plan is established, the group will share estimated costs and several project outcomes. Plans could then be changed if the council is uncomfortable with costs or if it opts to complete work in phases, possibly over several years.