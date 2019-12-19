Thousands of vocalists gathered in the Mall of America rotunda Friday evening to sing “Clouds,” a song by the late Zach Sobiech, who in May 2013 died of osteosarcoma at age 18.
Among these vocalists, representing the local community, were 40 Faribault Middle School students and their choir directors, Amelia Tesdahl and Brad Bradshaw.
“This is the first time we’re doing this at Faribault Middle School, and I’m really excited for them to take to it,” Tesdahl said a couple days before the performance. “I think it’s going to be a really awesome opportunity for our students to really see themselves as musicians in the community, to see how music plays a role in peoples’ lives.”
Added Bradford: “This is my first year at this school, and I think there is a real big desire for the faculty and the administration here to build a strong music program at Faribault. So if people want their children to become musicians, you send them to Faribault Schools.”
Before completing their trek to the Twin Cities, the Faribault Middle School choir stopped at New Perspectives Senior Living and Mill City Senior Living to sing “Clouds” and Christmas carols like "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman" for the residents and share cookies with them.
The nerves began to kick in for several students at this point.
“It’s nerve-wracking but exciting because it’s for a cause,” said seventh-grader Rosie Escamilla.
Added seventh-grader Vanya Olivo: “I’m nervous but also kind of excited.”
Seventh-grader Nellymaris Segura said she could imagine some students feeling nervous at the Mall of America while others would be just fine.
“I think I’ll be just fine,” she said.
Tesdahl said a couple of her students suggested the choir sing in the seventh annual “Clouds” Choir for a Cause event at the Mall of America. Part of the KS95 for Kids Radiothon, the singalong benefits the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.
Zach Sobiech was a student Stillwater High School when he wrote “Clouds,” as a reflection of his journey living with a rare bone cancer. Since his death in 2013, “Clouds” climbed to the top of the iTunes, Spotify and Billboard charts, according to Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Sobiech’s story became so prominent that Warner Brothers decided to bring his story to the big screen. The movie “Clouds,” has a Jan. 1, 2020 release date. Actors from the film, including Justin Baldoni, Sabrina Carpenter, Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Summer Howell and Vivien Endicott-Douglas joined thousands of singers at Friday’s Mall of America gathering.