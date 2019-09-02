Some were written in a flowing script, others neatly printed on formal cards. Still others were done on construction paper using crayon or markers with an uncertain hand.
“Dear Mr. Andreas,” most began. “Thank you for….”
And so it went. In note after note after note, and on page after page of the scrapbook — more than an inch thick — there was heartfelt gratitude, all thank yous to Faribault’s Pat Andreas for helping provide for their class, school or organization, including PTOs, Parks and Rec, and more.
The scrapbook, created by Andreas’ mother, Barb Andreas, with some help from Cindy Shirkey, an insurance rep in Andreas’ Farmers Insurance office, was a tangible sign of the difference Andreas has made in his community. So was the Hidden Gem award given Aug. 17 to Andreas, an honor bestowed by The Virtues Project-Faribault to those in the area who have made the community a better place but who have scant recognition for their efforts.
Andreas has donated to a number of organizations and Faribault schools for years, beginning with a Farmers Insurance program that matched donations to area schools. But when that program ended, Andreas kept giving. Today, he donates $100 to each Faribault Public school every month, and asks teacher to select what they’d like him to purchase with the money.
When the program began, Andreas said last week. he expected he’d be buying cases of folders, notebooks and pens. But instead he’s purchased items like specialized seating that can be moved to fit a space and number of students, and some for active kids who find sitting still a challenge.
The teachers have been “overwhelmed” by Andreas’ generosity, said Lee Ann Lechtenberg, Faribault schools’ assessment coordinator.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Jefferson Elementary Principal Yesica Louis.
Andreas, a man of few words, had little to say at the celebration, held at the Faribault Golf & Country Club. Though fancy by Hidden Gems standards, with a buffet filled with food, plenty to drink and prizes for attendees — everything from boxes of chocolate to baskets of goodies — much was the same: a focus on the virtues and praise for the honoree.
“Farmers is proud of what he does in the community, said Farmers District Manager Sam Kwainoe.
“I always like to give back,” Andreas said during the celebration. “I’ve been helped out a lot in my life.”
That assistance, Andreas said, has come from other Farmers agents and district managers who he’s met along the way. That help has brought him to a place where he’s able to help others.
“I like to give back. It makes me feel good to know someone is benefitting,” he said, describing the happiness he’s seen in the students’ eyes when they’re using something he helped purchase for the schools.
But he doesn’t do it alone, he said. His wife Dawn Andreas is always with him, always looking for ways the two of them can make a difference, whether it’s for a sick colleague, a friend of a friend who needs their spirits lifted or at Faribault Public Schools.
“I don’t do it for the recognition,” Andreas said. “I do it to help others. I sometimes wish I had more money to help others.”