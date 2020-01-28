MEDFORD — City Hall was echoed with jeers from the crowd, council members talking over one another, and eventually a few whacks from the gavel as the mayor tried to rein everyone back in during a tense workshop session that bled into the regular city council meeting in Medford Monday night.
The workshop session was designated to review the potential street layout options for the upcoming Main Street reconstruction project slated for 2021. In recent months, Medford citizens — specifically residents and business owners along Main Street — have become more vocal about their distaste for elements in the road construction proposal. Though the project is currently in the very early stages, with no permanent decisions needing to be made at this time, citizens have been putting pressure on the mayor and city council members to halt the project and listen to their concerns and opinions.
“We have some decisions to make as of street design but there are no numbers tonight,” explained Mayor Lois Nelson to the crowd of more than 30 citizens who gathered for the two public meetings Monday night.
Nelson also read from her resource book regarding the history of Medford, to show that controversy over infrastructure changes is not a new phenomenon and that Main Street has been discussed at the council table on and off for a number of years.
“There are six reported water main breaks,” Nelson said regarding Main Street, which is also County State Aid Highway 45, over the last few years, stating that current water main system was installed in 1951 and is one of the items that will need to be addressed during the Main Street project. “Cast iron was the piping and was typical of water main material. It was designed for a lifetime of 50 to 70 years, so my Medford math is right.”
“Today we are dealing critically with the water line that we cannot see,” Nelson continued. “The good ol’ cast iron is kind of an antiquated piping that isn’t even used or considered anymore in public installations.”
City Engineer Joe Duncan discussed the process of implementing this type of improvement project, emphasizing that the city has already given more opportunity for public input than most other communities would provide. Not allowing for public input is one of the biggest concerns that Medford citizens have shared in regards to upcoming infrastructure projects, specifically regarding Main Street.
“As things change, they often stay the same in that they never go without controversy,” Duncan said. “People have their ideas and thoughts about it, and this process certainly allows for this to move forward in a way that the public can stay informed.”
Duncan shared with the room two options for the footprint of the corridor on the south segment of Main Street, which stretches from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. Based on the last workshop session in November, the council directed Duncan to design the roadway with 12-foot drive lanes, 10-foot parking lanes, and on either side a six-foot walk with an eight-foot boulevard. Because Steele County — which will be paying 75% of all the state aid-eligible portions of the project — requires left turn lanes, Duncan provided Alternative 1 with lane shifts and Alternative 2 with a center turn lane running down the entire length of Main Street. Alternative 2 would require additional 13-feet for the road, reducing the dimension from the back of walk to the right-of-way by 6½ feet on either side of the street.
Council member Marie Sexton immediately vilified Alternative 1, stating that the lane shifts would cause both confusion for drivers and become a safety issue for those parking along the street.
“That was just a scenario to check out and we didn’t know the impact of it then,” Sexton said. “As far as I’m concerned now I’d just soon forget that.”
Sexton added that she believed the lane shifts cut down parking too much, noting that there are no side street parking options for those who live along Main Street. In Alternative 1, more than a block of parking would be lost. Sexton said that parking is vital to the homes on Main Street, but council member Matt Dempsey disagreed, stating that the area should be used for storing snow in the winter instead. Nelson argued that parking is only needed on Main Street for graduation parties, to which Sexton asserted was still important to those residents.
There was some discussion on whether or not a left turn lane should even be included in the street design, but Steele County Engineer Greg Ilkka said that the county will require it.
“We recommended the continuous left turn lane, but we will require some sort of left turn lanes,” Ilkka said during the meeting. “It’s standard highway safety design, and if we are paying 75% of that we do have some requirements.”
The overall consensus of the council members appeared to be that Alternative 1 was not favorable, with Duncan adding that it would be easier to move forward with Alternative 2 and scale back as the moved along. Council member Chad Langeslag, however, wanted to see the option explored of not doing a full reconstruction and just doing a mill and overlay of the road, trenching on half of the road to fix the water main issue. Sexton stated that in 15 years they would simply be back at the same spot they are now.
Council member Grace Bartlett was not at the workshop session in November, but mentioned that she wasn’t thrilled with either options set before the council on Monday.
“I just think it’s important to try to not take as much setback from people’s yards,” Bartlett said, noting the boulevard and walkways that would cut into the residents’ properties. “I was disappointed to see that the sidewalks were put into the designs.”
Ilkka added that the county has no requirements for boulevards or walkways, but that he highly suggests including pedestrian facilities on both sides of the road.
At the end of the workshop session, which overlapped into the regular council meeting, the council agreed to table any decisions on which direction they would like to see Duncan go with the street designs. Council members agreed that they wanted more options looked into on how to fix the water main and more time to discuss the true need for parking and sidewalks on Main Street.
During the public comment period of the city council meeting , which was limited to 15 minutes, former mayor Danny Thomas spoke out against the sidewalks, adding that they council should consider putting parking on just one side of the road to avoid encroaching on residential property.
“We don’t want sidewalks down there,” Thomas said.
When Nelson interrupted Thomas and stated that he can’t say “we” when he is only one person, the crowd lit up and began shouting their support of Thomas’ statement, raising their hands and getting restless in their seats.
Business owner, fire commander and school board member John Anhorn shared several concerns on the Main Street project, stating that there is no state mandate for sidewalks on roads such as the one running through Medford. He added concern for how many trees would be lost to the addition of sidewalks, with former council member Chad Merritt noting that most of the trees along Main Street would have to be cut down for the project.
“In your comprehensive plan, on page 36 you identify threats to the community, stating that the lack of citizen involvement and willingness to change could stifle future civic, recreation, and economic opportunities,” Anhorn said to the council. “We are here. We want to be involved. Let us be involved.”
Before handing the workshop session over to Duncan, Nelson took a moment to “take care of the elephant in the room.” She stated that she is aware of the citizens who have recognized the need for a wastewater upgrade, but Nelson asserted that the city is in no way reaching capacity or jeopardy levels. She added that the city is simply “looking ahead” at a project that is currently scheduled for 2027. A handful of Medford citizens have recently been calling on City Hall to prioritize the wastewater treatment plant project over Main Street, also asking that the council does more research on the matter.