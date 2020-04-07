As the coronavirus pandemic forces the cancellation of events small and large events, local Republican and DFL leaders have been forced to make major changes to its meeting routines and conventions.
A Minnesota tradition, local organizing district and county conventions are traditionally the second step in the process in which grassroots party members can choose their party’s candidates and leadership as well as influence the party platform.
This year, recommendations from public health authorities that public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 have forced conventions developed over the decades abruptly into the digital age. Republicans have been holding all of their conventions online through a video streaming service. Participants are able to access the convention through a link, but it effectively functions as a phone call, with no visual component.
In Rice County, Republicans will hold their convention on April 18. That’s the latest date in the area, with Waseca and Nicollet counties holding their conventions on April 11 and Goodhue holding its on April 8.
For its part, the DFL has gone even further, effectively canceling local conventions altogether. Between April 25 and May 4, delegates will vote for party officers, candidates, delegates and resolutions by mail or electronic ballot or over the phone.
Following those local conventions, congressional district conventions will be held in May. Republicans announced they will hold conventions for all of Minnesota’s Congressional Districts online on May 3, while DFL Conventions will take place on May 16 and 17.
The statewide Republican convention will take place May 16-17, while the DFL convention is May 30-31. In the only statewide race on the ballot, Sen. Tina Smith is running for re-election, while Republicans have coalesced around former Rep. Jason Lewis to take her on.
From the congressional district and statewide conventions, a handful of delegates will be selected to attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte and the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, both of which are currently scheduled for August.
Per the results of Minnesota’s statewide primary, all Republican delegates will be pledged to vote for President Trump. On the Democratic side, a majority are allocated to supporters of Vice President Joe Biden, with a minority for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Learning to adapt
The move to online conventions has forced both Republican and DFL candidates to adapt to the new world of online campaigning. It’s particularly a challenge for candidates who face a contested race for their party’s nomination, like Northfield DFLer Davin Sokup.
Sokup said that his campaign has switched its energies to contacting delegates over the phone and online. He said that within the next several weeks, he plans to hold an online town hall event.
A first time political candidate like Sokup, Lonsdale Republican Joe Moravchik has also been forced to adapt his fledgling campaign to the digital modicum. Moravchik held a teleconference event Tuesday evening with delegates from his district.
Despite the challenges of adapting on the fly, Rice County DFL Chair Shawn Growth expressed optimism that the new system might actually increase participation in the endorsement process and lead to important innovations.
“I think there will be a permanent change of some sort,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to what we were doing before.”
How the process works
Delegates to local conventions are chosen at party caucuses, which were held back in February. This year’s party caucuses received less attention due to the lack of a presidential nominating straw poll, but were still attended by hundreds of local Republicans and DFLers.
Still, with numerous delegates chosen from each precinct in Rice County, virtually any Republican or DFLer who wanted to were able to become delegates to the local organizing unit and county convention.
At those conventions, both parties embark on the more selective process of choosing delegates to represent them at congressional district and statewide conventions. Resolutions initially passed at caucuses can also be advanced for potential inclusion in the state party platform.
The most prominent part of the convention process is the selection of local candidates. At local organizing unit conventions, Republicans and DFLers will throw their weight behind candidates for the state legislature.
Most nominating contests for state legislative seats are uncontested, but not all. In Senate District 20, three DFLers (Susie Nakasian, Jon Olsen and Sokup) are seeking the nomination to run against Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
On the Republican side, Josh Gare and Joe Moravchik are seeking their party’s nomination in District 20B to run against Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. And in District 20A, Brian Pfarr and Alan Mackethum are looking to replace retiring Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market.
Delegates who advance to the Congressional District Conventions will choose which of their party’s candidate to endorse for Congress. Since redistricting following the 2010 census, Rice County has been divided between two Congressional districts.
Northfield is part of the Second District, represented by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, which is focused on suburbs south of the Twin Cities. It also includes Dundas, Nerstrand, Bridgewater, Northfield, and Richland and Wheeling Townships and part of Webster Township.
The rest of the county is located in the First District, which is represented by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth. Stretching across southern Minnesota from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border, its largest population centers are Rochester and Mankato.
The First District is expected to feature a repeat of the closely contested 2018 race between incumbent Hagedorn and DFLer Dan Feehan. Feehan is seeking a rematch after losing to Hagedorn by just 1,300 votes in 2018.
In the Second District, several candidates are vying for the opportunity to take on first term Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan. Candidates include Marine Veteran Tyler Kistner, Air Force Veteran Erika Cashin, and former State Rep. Regina Barr.
Candidates for the State Legislature and Congress have the option of not abiding by their party’s endorsement, or even not seeking it, and running in the August primary. Most local candidates have said they plan to abide by the party’s endorsement.
In addition to the two major parties, it’s possible that local voters could have the option of voting for a third party candidate, particularly one from the Legal Weed Now or Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.
While no candidates from either of those parties have announced their intention to run, both pro-marijuana parties were awarded major party status after reaching 5% of the vote in a 2018 statewide election. Candidates could thus get on the ballot for either party simply by paying a filing fee.