Halloween may have come and gone, but the frights at the Faribault High School aren't over yet.
FHS theater turns the horror dial on and transforms the Michael J. Hanson Performing Arts Center into a vampires lair with its production of "Dracula" from Nov. 11-14.
"Dracula," adapted by William McNulty features Professor Van Helsing and his comrades who must hunt down and destroy Count Dracula. Playscripts states this adaption is an "action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker's classic tale of horror."
Though they were able to get every show in last year, from the fall play, musical, children's show and one act, they had to record performances for audiences to view online, provide a virtual option and have limited seating restrictions. Director Paul Johnson admits it's nice to be getting back to live theater, and students like Sebastian Malkavage agree.
"I did a play over the summer, but it's nice to be back at the high school doing a play …," said Malkavage, who plays Renfield, a psychiatric patient who seems to know a bit too much about what is going on.
Junior Noah J. Miller, particularly likes that they are performing more serious plays, especially ones like "Dracula."
"It's a bloody good time," joked Miller, who plays Professor Abram Van Helsing, an old friend of Seward who comes to help one of Dracula's victims.
Junior Elaina Hagel plays Miss Sullivan, assistant to Dr. Seward, the head doctor at the asylum and new neighbor to Count Dracula who recently moved from Transylvania. Dracula is played by sophomore Roman Howells.
Hagel enjoys the stronger emotions this show includes and the an opportunity to use their full vocal cords and let out a good scream. Of the mature show, Hagel encourages members of the community to come and enjoy a break from reality, something that's always nice to have.
Malkavage, too, says he likes the darker sides of the character, which gives him an opportunity to show off his range. This dark, but somewhat goofy play is a nice change of pace. he said. He is pleased with the cast and how involved everyone is, and urges everyone to come out and enjoy the show. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at 330 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault.
Due to COVID-19 last year, Johnson says the shows were picked last minute and more teen-focused. He added this season is different, as he gets to stretch them both as actors and as techies.
"It's been fun because they're definitely not people like themselves," said Johnson. "[Tech kids] have done a really good job with the set, and getting all of the special effects working."
With a show as suspenseful and action packed as "Dracula," special effects help set the scene for the audience.
"It's not for little kids, that's for sure. It's a pretty dark one," said Johnson.