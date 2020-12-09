“It’s a little different this year,” is how Faribault High School senior McKenzie Gehrke described her final year of DECA, a program that turns students into better leaders and prepares them for careers in business.
At this point in the school year, DECA students have usually attended a leadership conference in the Twin Cities. That was cancelled this year, since the large group format of the gathering conflicted with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. But despite missing out on a huge perk of DECA, students involved with the program have carried on with local campaigns and projects to improve upon their business and leadership skills.
One major aspect of DECA is chapter campaigns. Led by upperclassmen officers, these efforts promote DECA to increase membership and strengthen community ties.
FHS junior Henry Schonebaum, director of competition for DECA, helped with the promotional campaign this year. To spread the word about DECA, officers presented to KDHL radio as well as the Faribault School Board to attract interest. By forming partnerships with businesses, Schonebaum explained, DECA students gain experience in real business situations and sometimes even land internships.
“I thought it’s really been beneficial in real life experiences and for when I get into the workplace,” Schonebaum said of DECA. “I have some interest in finance, so that’s why I’ve mainly been focusing on financial events.”
At the state DECA contest, Schonebaum will deliver a presentation to judges, describing his promotional campaign process.
Gehrke, who serves as chapter president, said her personal favorite of the campaigns is community service. Just this week, the DECA members delivered tie blankets, which they made, to District One Hospital. FHS senior Paige Ross, DECA director of community service, led this project.
For the membership campaign, the students interviewed Faribault High School alumni and recruited business professionals to guide them through the DECA experience. During Global Entrepreneurship Week, they focused on interviewing local entrepreneurs and successful alumni specifically.
Even without meeting in person, DECA’s membership at FHS has grown significantly since last year. About 30 underclassmen joined DECA for the first time this year, making up a large portion of the FHS chapter. Upperclassmen have kept the younger members engaged with a couple of officer-led meetings, and they received positive feedback from the underclassmen. DECA Advisor Jared Kegler told these students that they picked the best year to join because they can gain experience in competitions without anyone watching.
In person or online?
DECA members have worked on their presentations and projects for their first competition scheduled for mid-January. FHS students typically go to Owatonna to compete with students in OHS's DECA district, but because of COVID-19, they will instead participate in a virtual contest.
In lieu of the fall leadership conference, a number of DECA members participated in a power conference virtually, which gave them a taste of what it will be like to present online. Gehrke explained the virtual experience as not better or worse than the usual in-person interactions, but different.
“I’ve been in DECA the past two years, so I’m used to going in and getting those anxious vibes when you go in the building to get ready for your event,” Gehrke said. “I was definitely more relaxed being at home but I missed the part of being surrounded by people and being in front of a judge. I just feel like it’s not the same when you’re face to face compared to behind the scenes.”
Gehrke explained that many upperclassmen like herself complete three to four projects while underclassmen stick to two. The business solutions event involves writing a 20-page paper, an intense undertaking, so upperclassmen often tackle that category to achieve success.
One of the categories Gehrke and DECA Vice President Bennett Wolff have taken on together is the integrated marketing plan. Partnering with Allina Health, the pair have been integrating a Change to Chill room at the high school for students who may need a mental/emotional reset during the school day. However, with school being closed, Gehrke and Wolff can’t access the room to decorate it as planned.
“We’re hoping we can go in and start working on it more but we’re kind of on a pause,” Gehrke said. “We have to have those projects done by the first week of January so we’re really hoping to get it done to present it.”
The biggest contest for DECA is the International Career Development Conference (ICDC), which students qualify to attend at the state contest. If the chapter campaigns go well, members can also get allocations to attend the leadership part of the conference. Scheduled for April 23-28, ICDC will be held in Anaheim, California unless it, too, shifts to a virtual platform . The 2020 ICDC in Nashville, Tennessee was cancelled earlier this year.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t get canceled again, because last year a couple of us qualified and it was a bummer we couldn’t go,” Gehrke said. “We all have our fingers crossed that we’re able to go this year and get that experience.”
Wolff, who also serves as vice president of public relations for Minnesota DECA, admitted that not being able to talk in front of thousands of students like usual is a hard adjustment, as is the uncertainty about in-person contests.
“Sometimes it’s hard to stay motivated because we’re just doing this to compete online, but I’m proud of our chapter for stepping up even when it’s kind of hard right now,” Wolff said. “ … It’s all up in the air so it’s a little tough but our state officer team is phenomenal, and we’re all staying motivated and I’m so thankful for the people I’ve been able to work with. Overall it’s been good.”