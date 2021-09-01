A new business that opened in downtown Faribault in August hopes to become a top resource for area card-collecting enthusiasts.
Cardboard Vault, which is located at 121 Central Ave. N features the full range of sport cards along with popular trading card games such as Pokémon and Magic the Gathering. In addition, the shop is scheduled to open an online store this fall.
The store is the creation of five local Faribault residents and card collecting fanatics: Ryan Knott, Miguel Lopez, Jared Rice, Travis Tuthill and Casey Vollbrecht.
“The majority of the owner group were card collections previously,” Knott said. “With the market gaining popularity, and the fact that there has not been a sports card store in Faribault for years, we decided to open one up. The building was available, we were able to work out a deal and fix up the store … it just made sense that it was the time to do this.”
Cardboard Vault offers a full line of sports cards including basketball, football, baseball, hockey and soccer. Several of the members of the investor group grew up collecting cards and the love of the hobby is something they wanted to share with the community.
“A lot of the guys would go into the stores and get packs of cards as kids and that was a highlight for them,” Knott said. “You see the same thing when a bunch of kids come into the store and their parents let them get some cards … you see the excitement they have when they open a bunch of cards up and the excitement they have is so awesome to watch.”
Knott said that many of today’s collectors enjoy the memories they have from collecting cards during their youth and want to recapture some of that magic.
“They like the memories and now that they have kids, they want to create the same type of memories with cards for their kids,” Knott said. “Then there are just people who like to collect because they are true collectors and then there are guys who collect just to buy, hold, sell and make money.”
The current market for collectible cards is strong right now thanks in part to the recent COVID crisis. Prices spiked in recent months during the COVID quarantines as people turned to collecting.
“During COVID the prices went way, way up … it was unreal,” Knott said “It has tapered back down after that but the new normal is that a lot of former and new collectors have gotten back into the hobby."
“There has been a revitalized interest in card collecting. In the 1990s, card collecting was such as big thing and now its coming back. People are starting to get back into it. Card collecting has always been around, it really never left completely, but it just didn’t have the eyes on it like it has now.”
Sport cards have been around since the early 1900s with baseball being a longtime leader for collectors’ interest. The value of older cards of notable players is typically high, especially those from the years before the 1980s. The condition of cards and the rarity of the card also plays a key role in the value of any card.
In recent years, basketball and football cards have become a hot commodity.
“Right now, basketball is the largest because it is such an international game, cards for basketball usually have the highest value,” Knott said. “Football has gained a lot of popularity in the card market and I feel they have also passed the value of baseball cards for more modern cards."
“Baseball is by far the cheapest sport to get into, and it is fun because you get the most cards for the least amount of money.”
In addition to selling cards, Cardboard Vault also buys cards and is always looking for prospective sellers.
“A lot of the inventory we have is newer but we are starting to buy collections of older cards and we are adding those in,” Knott said. “We have bought quite a bit of cards from people since we have opened.”
Knott noted that the downtown location in a perfect fit for his business. Faribault was in need of this type of business since the next closest sport card shops are located in Burnsville and Rochester.
“We are all local Faribault guys, born and raised here,” Knott said. “There are not any other sport card shops in the area … there are some game stores with TCG (trading card game) stuff but no sports card shops until you hit either Rochester or Burnsville. So, it is quite a wide open area here in Faribault
“In addition, just being in downtown Faribault is a big plus. The area keeps building up and it is getting a lot busier downtown. Things have been opening up for years in downtown and now there is a ton of stores to visit downtown.”
A feature that is scheduled to be added in October to the new store will be a room downstairs for trading card games and sport card trading events. Knott indicated that Cardboard Vault’s card trading events will be unique to the area.
October will also see the launch of a complete online store at cardboardvault.cards. Along with availability through Amazon, Wal-Mart, eBay and other online outlets. Readers can also follow Cardboard Vault on its Facebook and Instagram pages (cardboardvaultcards).