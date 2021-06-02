Going back to school was scary for Katrina DeYoung-Harper, who graduated from the South Central College professional nursing program in 2008.
After being out of school for many years, a family crisis prompted her to pursue a new career. She earned her associate of science degree from SCC and went on to obtain her bachelor’s from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She has worked as a nurse at Northfield Hospital and now serves as a case manager for the elderly population at Genevive health care.
Based on her widespread impact and commitment to her achievements, DeYoung-Harper was selected as the 2021 Outstanding Alumni for the SCC Faribault campus.
“We chose Katrina not only because of her accomplishments and her community involvement but honoring a health care worker after the year that we have all been through made perfect sense,” said Gail Kaderlik, executive director of the SCC Faribault Campus Foundation.
DeYoung-Harper may be happy today with how things worked out, but just before she applied for the SCC nursing program, she says her life was a train wreck.
She and her husband, Greg, raised their family in Farmington, where she home schooled her children until they left the nest. The airline strike of 2005 had devastating consequences for DeYoung-Harper and her family after Greg lost his job.
“We couldn’t get unemployment during that time,” DeYoung-Harper said. “Financially we were really stuck. One of my girls was in college, and we were trying to help her. We had to do something.”
Adding to the trauma of the airline strike, DeYoung-Harper, on her way to a part-time job in Burnsville, witnessed a woman get hit by a semi truck. The incident, DeYoung-Harper said, “just derailed me.”
Nursing school had lingered in the back of DeYoung-Harper’s mind for many years, and the thought resurfaced as a path that could help her family pay the bills. But the timing felt wrong as she spiraled into a depression. As she waited for her medication to work properly, her sister convinced her to submit her application for SCC's professional nursing program.
“I did crawl out of that really bad place enough to go to school, but I was really shaky that first semester,” DeYoung-Harper said. “… We were selling our house at the time when I was starting school. It was just really, really dark days and it was really hard for my husband, too. He worked at that airline for 35 years.”
The support of the Faribault community largely impacted DeYoung-Harper as she continued her schooling. She landed several scholarships through the South Central College Faribault Campus Foundation, which validated her decision to return to school. In addition to feeling financially supported by the community and understood by teachers, she realized a lot of her classmates were also going through challenges like divorce, raising a family or learning English.
DeYoung-Harper and her husband even moved to Faribault to live closer to SCC and have lived in the same house for about 15 years. She continues seeing her former classmates out in the community, working in the area where they attended college.
Reflecting on her bout with depression, DeYoung-Harper said being able to manage it, and having the insight to know how it feels to mistrust her own brain, is a gift. Her experience has especially helped her to empathize with her clients.
“I just think it’s important to talk about [depression] as a really real thing,” DeYoung-Harper said. “I’ve walked that path and I’m sure there are people at South Central struggling with one thing or another, and I’d like to just hold their hand and tell them things will get better.”
DeYoung-Harper considers her decision to go for nursing “a very, very good move,” and says she owes a debt of gratitude to the Faribault community and her instructors at SCC for helping her get to where she is today.
Even as she approaches retirement age, DeYoung-Harper said she can’t imagine not being a nurse. Her education hasn’t stopped. Even after graduating, she believes there’s always more to learn from collaborating with other professionals like social workers, pharmacists and interpreters.
“It’s a really wonderful career, and I think for people who are starting it now, there are going to be opportunities and job descriptions that don’t even exist at the moment,” DeYoung-Harper said. “There are so many other things, so many specialties, the field is just wide open for growth. If you want it, it’s there.”
As an outstanding alumni, DeYoung-Harper also had the opportunity to address graduating SCC students via a pre-recorded video.
“When I graduated I had no idea the places I’d go, and neither do you,” DeYoung-Harper told the graduates. “So while today you may see your graduation as an ending, you are truly at the beginning of yet another journey. You will do well because you have taken on the strength it takes to complete this one. Truly if I can do it, I know you can.”